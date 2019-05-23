OREO Joins Tmall Super Brand Day to Bring 'China Six Flavor' Series to NYC

OREO joined hands recently with Alibaba's Tmall Super Brand Day for the fourth year in a row to play together with its worldwide consumers. Recently, a "Moving Forbidden City" themed van attracted numerous passersby in New York City. Decorated with Chinese ancient elements, and accompanied with Asian models in traditional Chinese clothing, the van instantly brought passersby from Modern New York to the mysterious eastern empire. The van ran through landmarks like the Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, drawing great attention along the way.

Upholding the brand spirit of 'Stay Playful', OREO keeps innovating new things in China. Last year, OREO launched wasabi flavor and chili chicken flavor, which generated lots of social buzz. On Tmall.com, OREO has also introduced many high-tech products, such as OREO music box and DJ box, in the past three years. This year, the co-branded 'China Six Flavors' gift box designed by OREO and the Palace Museum Food Company was launched, and a pop-up show was held in New York.

Co-branding is not new to OREO as its cooperation with the popular TV program Game of Thrones has also been acclaimed. The OREO flashmob is aimed to promote the 'China Six Flavors' series. The six flavors include Red Bean Cake Flavor, Lychee-Rose Cake Flavor, Green Tea Cake Flavor, Spicy Pepper Pastry Flavor, Chaoshan-style BBQ Pork Pastry Flavor, and Vintage Haw Flavor.

The new series showcases the integration of Chinese traditional catering culture with western pastry technology. In the future, OREO will continue to bring excitements with more flavors and choices. Let's wait and see.

SOURCE OREO