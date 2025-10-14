Orexi Sets the Table for Mediterranean-Californian Restaurant in San Diego's Little Italy Neighborhood

Located within the new Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy, the restaurant is set to open this fall, serving globally inspired, locally rooted fare.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy, is proud to welcome Orexi, a new dining destination opening alongside the hotel in fall 2025.

Coming to San Diego's vibrant Little Italy neighborhood, Orexi draws inspiration from the bright flavors of the Mediterranean and California's fresh coastal cuisine. The restaurant will blend scratch-made dishes and locally sourced ingredients, promising an inviting and flavor-forward dining experience.

Orexi, a Mediterranean restaurant in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

Derived from the Greek word for "appetite" or "desire," Orexi will offer rotating seasonal menus featuring house-made spreads, shared plates and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. Spearheaded by Schulte Hospitality Group, Orexi will be a gathering place for both locals and travelers to come together around food, conversation and connection.

Highlights from the globally inspired, locally rooted opening menu include:





Beef Kofte Sliders with cumin spiced meatballs, tomato sauce and feta

with cumin spiced meatballs, tomato sauce and feta Burrata Mediterránea with heirloom cherry tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers

with heirloom cherry tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers Seared Pacific Salmon with green chickpeas, pinenuts and caper dill sauce

with green chickpeas, pinenuts and caper dill sauce The Riviera cocktail combining strawberry-infused Aperol, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic and Zardetto prosecco

cocktail combining strawberry-infused Aperol, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic and Zardetto prosecco Après Sea libation featuring Grey Whale Gin, Yellow Chartreus, lemon honey and orange bitters

"We created Orexi to be more than just a restaurant; it's an experience rooted in flavor and hospitality. To curate this fresh experience, we've blended timeless Mediterranean tradition with California's culinary innovation," said Stephan Bogardus, regional vice president of food and beverage operations at Schulte Hospitality Group. "Whether you are visiting San Diego, a local strolling back from the Little Italy Farmer's Market or a host looking for your next celebration venue, you'll find a seat at our table."

Designed by award-winning firm Premier Design + Build Group, Orexi features clean lines, soft earth tones and natural textures. A lush canopy of greenery and softly lit architectural elements add depth and intimacy, while communal high-tops and plush seating foster a sense of gathering and connection.

Orexi will also serve as the select catering partner for private events at the Courtyard by Marriott Little Italy, offering tailored menus for any occasion, including corporate retreats, rehearsal dinners and more. Guests can choose from buffet, plated and family-style options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Celebratory receptions can include a curated selection of stationed and passed starters, such as savory meats and colorful Greek crudité. Catering options will be complemented by full-service bar packages featuring a handpicked assortment of beer, wine and premium spirits to elevate every event.

Orexi will be located inside the Courtyard by Marriott Little Italy at 1646 Front Street in San Diego. It will be open for breakfast from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m., and for happy hour and dinner from 4 – 10 p.m., with menus updated seasonally.

To learn more, visit www.orexisandiego.com. For the latest updates on the hotel, follow @CourtyardLittleItaly on Instagram and LinkedIn at Courtyard San Diego Downtown Little Italy.

About Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy

Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy is a 334-room upscale hotel nestled in the heart of San Diego's vibrant Little Italy neighborhood. Located steps away from many quintessential San Diego attractions, including The Rady Shell, Petco Park, and the Embarcadero waterfront, the chic, coastal-inspired hotel offers a serene yet central escape for both guests and locals.

About Orexi

Orexi is a Mediterranean–Californian restaurant located inside the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy, offering scratch-made dishes inspired by coastal flavors and timeless Mediterranean traditions. With seasonal menus, Orexi highlights bold flavors created with locally sourced ingredients. In addition to daily breakfast, happy hour and dinner service, Orexi is a select catering partner for Courtyard Little Italy's private events, offering customizable menus and full bar packages for every occasion.

About Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management and development company, overseeing a global portfolio of more than 240 hotels, restaurants, and other related hospitality ventures with a team of over 10,000 team members. Founded in 1999 by generations of passionate hoteliers, Schulte is one of the industry's most respected full-service operators, with a diverse portfolio spanning leading brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, and Graduate Hotels, as well as distinctive luxury, boutique, and independent resorts. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and with an office in London, Schulte is known for providing high-touch client service, delivering data-driven top line and bottom-line results to owners, and developing leaders on property teams. For more information, visit: www.schultehospitality.com

