Orexo and GoGoMeds Partner to Bring Digital Therapies to Populations Battling Addiction and Depression with Limited Support Options

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo and GoGoMeds have formed a partnership to make the scientifically-proven, digital therapies deprexis® and vorvida® available for the treatment of depression and management of problematic alcohol misuse respectively. OXD01, a digital therapy for the treatment of opioid use disorders, will also be available in the US in Q4 2020 through the partnership.

In April of this year, the FDA released an enforcement policy for digital health devices for treating psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These digital therapies will adhere to the criteria outlined in this policy, enabling a pathway to access for many in need. Social distancing has significantly raised awareness and demand for digital therapies and online pharmacies to provide much-needed solutions for mental health issues, concerning problematic drinking patterns, depression and opioid addiction. Further, COVID-19 has exacerbated the economic and social conditions which lead to mental stress, substance misuse, addiction or relapse. In a recent KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll, more than one in three adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, up from roughly one in ten in 2019.

Cris Carter, NFL Hall of Famer states, "Almost 30 years ago to the day I was clinically diagnosed with drug and alcohol addiction and it nearly ruined my NFL career. Orexo is addressing an underserved and stigmatized population with a proven therapeutic solution for problematic drinking and depression. Delivered digitally, the platform can scale to reach millions of people and may help to save other careers like mine. I am excited to support and promote this new model of care as Chief Marketing Officer for GoGoMeds."

The digital therapy platforms from Orexo are web-based, they provide 24/7 access and are accessible across all devices, anytime, anywhere offering greater privacy. The programs utilize artificial intelligence and offer individualized delivery and tailored content to address specific therapy needs. Deprexis® is one of the most researched digital therapies in the world and is clinically shown to reduce depressive symptoms. Vorvida® is a fully automated digital therapy, scientifically proven to change drinking patterns in adults facing alcohol misuse. Vorvida® offers a new way to manage drinking that does not require in-person groups or complete abstinence.

The partnership between Orexo and GoGoMeds will focus on making these solutions available through various complementary addiction services at the US state level, including court systems, as well as through private sector employers and other partners.

"Resources to treat mental health and addictions, which were already strained, have been overwhelmed by the pandemic," said Dennis Urbaniak, EVP digital therapeutics, Orexo. "We have long seen digital therapeutics as an integral and innovative part of the healthcare landscape, partnering with GoGoMeds will allow us to bring these solutions to the people that critically need them."

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and currently includes, vorvida® for alcohol misuse, deprexis® for depression, and OXD01 for opioid use disorder, all in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx's mission is to redefine treatment of addiction and related neuropsychiatric conditions by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The digital products will be commercialized by Orexo DTx worldwide, with the U.S. as the principal market, where Orexo also commercializes its lead product Zubsolv® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII) for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com . You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About GoGoMeds.com

GoGoMeds is a cloud-based pharmacy utilizing up to date technology to provide patients with affordable FDA approved medications at their fingertips, delivered to their door. GoGoMeds services telemed companies, drug manufacturers, self-insured companies and directly to patients. GoGoMeds is a fully licensed pharmacy and authorized to do business in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. GoGoMeds has earned VIPPS® accreditation through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy®. For more information, visit www.gogomeds.com .

