Orexo and Sobi agree to advance feasibility study with AmorphOX

Orexo and Sobi advance collaboration after successful exploratory feasibility study with the company´s world-class drug delivery platform, AmorphOX®

The feasibility study confirmed that the biomolecule retained its activity after formulation with AmorphOX

Orexo has patent applications for AmorphOX formulations relating to biomolecules.

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY), today announces the company agreed with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ.) (Sobi) to advance the successful exploratory feasibility study initiated last year. The feasibility study primarily assessed whether the biomolecule could be formulated in AmorphOX with retained activity. The continued collaboration will evaluate if the AmorphOX technology could add unique properties to one of Sobi's biomolecules.

Orexo has tested enzymes, peptides and proteins in AmorphOX and seen retained activity and significant improvement in stability compared to other formulations in a wide range of storage temperatures. A core strategy to expand the use of AmorphOX is to test AmorphOX in combination with molecules controlled by other companies. Sobi is the second company agreeing to advance the project beyond the initial exploratory feasibility study.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo, said, "Sobi is a leading biopharmaceutical company, and we are pleased to see how the unique properties of AmorphOX can be successfully applied to one of Sobi's biomolecules. Advancing the collaboration is another proof of concept for AmorphOX and with the combined expertise of the companies I am certain we can learn more about the value potential for our scalable drug delivery platform. The collaboration is still in an early development stage, but with the ambition to continue show successful results, the collaboration has the potential to proceed into a development program of a new and differentiated pharmaceutical product."

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected]





About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X (former Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About AmorphOX®

Orexo's proprietary drug delivery platform, AmorphOX, is a powder made up of particles which are built using a unique combination of a drug, carrier materials and, optionally, other ingredients.

The particles are presented as an amorphous composite of the various ingredients providing for excellent chemical and physical stability, as well as rapid and extensive drug exposure. The technology works for a broad scope of active ingredients and has been validated in several human clinical studies.

About Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 CET on February 12, 2024

