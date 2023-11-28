Orexo announces FDA acceptance of New Drug Application filing for OX124, a high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose

News provided by

Orexo

28 Nov, 2023, 02:29 ET

  • OX124 is based on Orexo´s world-class drug delivery platform, amorphOX®, and is designed to reverse the effects of the most powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl
  • Synthetic opioids are behind 91 percent of all fatal opioid overdoses in the US[1]
  • Prescription Drug User Fee Act date (PDUFA) set to July 15, 2024. If approved, US launch is expected to be initiated late 2024.

UPPSALA, Sweden , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY), today announces the New Drug Application (NDA) for OX124 has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). OX124 is a nasal rescue medication for opioid overdose containing a high dose of naloxone and is the first product based on Orexo´s world-class drug delivery platform, amorphOX®. The PDUFA date is set to July 15, 2024, but recent review processes in the category indicate a risk of some delay.

OX124 will meet the growing need for more powerful medications to improve the possibility of reviving individuals experiencing an overdose caused by use of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, which today cause 91 percent of all fatal opioid overdoses.[2] OX124 is a potent medication and, in combination with rapid absorption and high bioavailability, this makes it capable of reversing an overdose or sustaining consciousness in a patient who has taken synthetic opioids. AmorphOX is an innovative powder-based technology that, in addition to rapid absorption and high bioavailability, improves stability and reduces sensitivity related to temperature changes. For users and lay-people[3] OX124 has the potential to become an efficient and reliable rescue medication independent of temperature variations during storage, for example its efficacy is not affected at freezing temperatures. OX124 is protected by patents until 2039.

Driven by the need to increase access to overdose medication, low-dose products, including the market leader, have recently been approved by the FDA as non-prescription over-the-counter (OTC) products. Historically, OTC products in the US have had limited reimbursement from insurance companies and, when applying similar industry analogues going forward, this may provide an advantage to high-dose prescription naloxone products, such as OX124. In addition, high-dose prescription products are expected to benefit from the continued expansion of mandatory co-prescription of naloxone when prescribing opioids to at-risk patients suffering from pain.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "I am pleased the FDA can now start reviewing our rescue drug, OX124. With its high-dose of naloxone and unique formulation, OX124 has the potential to reduce the acceleration in fatal overdoses caused by the widespread misuse of synthetic opioids. We're approaching this launch in a rapidly growing market that's currently undergoing major changes, which are closely monitored by me and my commercialization team in the US. I feel confident we can take advantage of these recent developments to reach many people acutely in need of more powerful overdose rescue medications. With approval, we intend to initiate commercial activities during the second half of 2024 with a focus on obtaining reimbursement ahead of a broader launch into retail pharmacies early in 2025."

For further information please contact:

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO 
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: [email protected] 

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: [email protected] 

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X (former Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 am CET on November 28, 2023. 

[1] Center of Disease Control and Prevention

[2] Center of Disease Control and Prevention

[3] E.g., police officers, prison personnel, family, and relatives

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3883673/2457111.pdf

Orexo PR_FDA acceptance of NDA filing of OX124_Publ. Nov 28 2023_

https://news.cision.com/orexo/i/ox124-device-red-l-vial,c3243394

OX124 device Red L Vial

SOURCE Orexo

Also from this source

Orexo announces FDA acceptance of New Drug Application filing for OX124, a high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose

Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY), today announces the New Drug Application (NDA) for OX124 has been accepted for review by the US Food and ...

Orexo Q3 2023 Interim Report

Q3 2023 highlights › Total net revenues of SEK 156.1 m (161.0) › EBITDA of SEK -9.5 m (-32.4), EBITDA excluding costs for legal processes and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.