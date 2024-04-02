Orexo announces that the condition for early redemption of its existing bonds has been fulfilled

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13, 2024, Orexo AB (publ), ("Orexo" or the "Company") (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) announced that the Company intends to redeem early the Company's existing senior unsecured bonds with maturity in February 2025 (ISIN SE0015193958) (the "Existing Bonds").

The early redemption was conditional upon that settlement of the Company's issue of new senior secured social bonds with a tenor of four years has occurred, which is further described in the Company's press release on March 13, 2024. This condition has been fulfilled and the early redemption is therefore no longer conditional. Hence, the early redemption will occur on April 11, 2024, and the redemption amount will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Existing Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business on April 4, 2024.

For further information on the early redemption, see the Company's press release on March 13, 2024, and the notice of early redemption which is available on the Company's website.

