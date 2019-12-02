Orexo appoints Dennis Urbaniak as Executive Vice President Digital Health

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with the aim of becoming a leader within treatment of addiction, today announces it has appointed Dennis Urbaniak as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Digital Health, effective today. Dennis will lead the establishment of Orexo's global digital health business, initially through the development of two digital therapies, OXD01 (opioid use disorder) and OXD02 (alcohol use disorder), recently licensed from GAIA AG. Dennis will also be integral to Orexo's business development activities, particularly in the search for complementary digital health opportunities.

Dennis Urbaniak has had a long, successful career within the life sciences industry and during the last years become one of the leading experts in digital health in the US. Dennis will join Orexo directly from a position as Chief Digital Officer at Havas Health & You, and CEO of Havas Health Plus in New York. During his time at Havas, he was an active advisor to multiple companies establishing their digital health operations globally. Prior to Havas, Dennis worked as Managing Director at Accenture and until 2010 he led the Diabetes franchise at Sanofi in the US. Based on his work within digital health in the US, Dennis was named one of the top 40 transformers of healthcare in the US (MM&M) in 2015 and one of the top 10 innovators in pharma (Pharmaphorum) in 2012.

Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and President of Orexo AB, commented: "Digital health is set to become one of the most exciting and rapidly-growing areas of the life sciences industry over the next decade. With the acquisition of the rights to two digital health products from GAIA and the appointment of Dennis, a thought leader in the digital health industry in the US, we are well positioned to lead this development within the complementary disease areas of our pharmaceutical business. I am proud Orexo can attract people with Dennis's experience, and look forward to working with him to successfully develop our business model for the future of digital health.

Dennis Urbaniak, EVP Digital Health, commented: "I am excited about the opportunity to lead Orexo's endeavours in the digital health space. Having been involved in several major digital health projects in the US, I am convinced of its importance to the future of medicine, and the potential to revolutionize therapy areas previously lacking in innovation. The success of Orexo with Zubsolv® in the opioid addiction treatment market creates a strong and highly synergistic platform to develop and commercialize complementary digital health solutions."

For further information, please contact

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46(0)18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager

Tel: +46(0)18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product Zubsolv® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com . You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET, on December 2, 2019.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-appoints-dennis-urbaniak-as-executive-vice-president-digital-health,c2979401

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/2979401/1153727.pdf Orexo appoints Dennis Urbaniak as Executive Vice President Digital Health

SOURCE Orexo