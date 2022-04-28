Orexo Interim Report Q1 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promising start to 2022

Q1 2022 highlights

Total net revenues of SEK 159.4 m (132.3)

EBITDA of SEK 2.8 m (-23.9)

Net earnings of SEK -23.6 m (-31.5)

US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 139.1 m (126.8), in local currency USD 14.8 m (15.1), US Pharma EBIT of SEK 84.0 m (66.1)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -61.6 m (-47.8), cash balance of SEK 437.8 m (725.5)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.69 (-0.92)

Lead product ZUBSOLV® added to NY State Medicaid MAT Preferred Drug List as of March 22

First sale of ZUBSOLV® to Accord Healthcare in the EU of SEK 4.6 m , incl. a small milestone payment

Fredrik Järrsten appointed as new CFO, starting at latest in early September

Important events after the period

Christine Rankin and Michael J Matly were elected as Board members at the Annual General Meeting. They replace David Colpman and Kirsten Detrick who have declined re-election.

Orexo´s partner Gesynta Pharma's drug candidate GS-248 (OX-MPI) granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by the FDA for the treatment of systemic sclerosis

Financial outlook 2022 updated, view page 11

SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2022

Jan-Mar 2021

Jan-Mar % change 2021

Jan-Dec Net revenues 159.4 132.3 20.5% 565.0 Cost of goods sold -27.5 -19.2 43.8% -78.9 Operating expenses -145.1 -149.9 -3.2% -700.2 EBIT -13.2 -36.8 64.2% -214.1 EBIT margin -8.3% -27.8% 19.6% -37.9% EBITDA 2.8 -23.9 111.7% -161.0 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -0.69 -0.92 25.0% -6.51 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -0.69 -0.92 25.0% -6.51 Cash flow from operating activities -61.6 -47.8 -28.9% -229.0 Cash and cash equivalents 437.8 725.5 -39.7% 504.1

CEO Comments - Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Making progress

"The primary value drivers for Orexo are our ability to maintain our solid financial position, based on strong profit contributions from ZUBSOLV®, establishing a new profitable business segment in digital therapeutics and develop new pharmaceuticals. I am pleased to report we have made good progress in all of these areas in the first quarter. To maintain a strong financial base is essential for Orexo and we have had a strong focus on cost efficiency in the quarter. This prudent financial management has led to a positive EBITDA of SEK 2.8 million for the quarter and good financial results compared to last year."

Full CEO Comments can be read in attached PDF

