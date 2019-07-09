Orexo prepays part of the corporate bond loan

UPPSALA, Sweden , July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Orexo AB (publ.) has resolved to prepay SEK 32.5 million, corresponding to 10 percent, of the unsecured corporate bond loan of in total SEK 325 million, which was issued by the company in November 2017 and which carries a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3m +4.50 percent.

The prepayment is made, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the corporate bond loan, at an amount corresponding to 102 percent of the nominal amount of the loan, together with accrued but unpaid interest. A specific notification regarding the prepayment will be sent separately to the bond holders.

The record date for the prepayment is August 6, 2019, and payment will be made on August 13, 2019. The remaining part of the bond loan is due in November 2021.

"Orexo continues to strengthen the cash position and following the strong first quarter, we decided to take the first possible opportunity to repay a part of the outstanding corporate bond according to the terms. In addition to a saving on future interest payments, the repayment will decrease our exposure to a potentially stronger SEK, as Orexo's revenue and cash are predominately in US dollars," said Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO of Orexo AB.

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies.

The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

