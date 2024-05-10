Orexo publishes prospectus and applies for admission to trading of social bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2024, Orexo AB (publ), ("Orexo" or the "Company") (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) successfully issued senior secured callable floating rate social bonds in an amount of SEK 500 million and with a tenor of four years (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, Orexo has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the Company has prepared a listing prospectus, which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the Company's website www.orexo.com and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se. The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading of the Bonds is estimated to be around May 14, 2024.

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

