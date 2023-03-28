Orexo publishes the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 has been published and can be downloaded at, www.orexo.com, where it is also available in Swedish in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). A PDF version of the report is attached to this press release.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO: "By finalizing the development of OX124, and launching MODIA®, we have improved Orexo's offering for opioid dependent patients. Our strengthened position means that we are ready to benefit from the deregulation for physicians to treat patients, which is expected to increase access to care. Within our R&D operations, the amorphOX® technology platform was successfully tested with both small and large molecules. In addition, and as an effect of the slow development in DTx, the business area was merged with US Pharma at the beginning of the new year. The new organization is expected to further streamline the commercialization of our products on the US market."

Orexo has been supporting the UN Global Compact principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals since 2017. In a sustainable society health and well-being are at the core, and where Orexo makes its biggest impact. In 2022, important steps were taken to further strengthen the company's social and environmental responsibilities, which are crucial for long-term success and provide opportunities to contribute to a sustainable society. For more details, please read the in-depth sus­tainability report on the pages 44-59.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director





Tel: +46 18 780 88 00





e-mail: [email protected]







About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million and the number of employees was 126. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2.45 pm CET on March 28, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3742028/1947091.pdf Orexo_Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3742028/1947823.zip orexoab-2022-12-31-sv.zip https://news.cision.com/orexo/i/annual-report-2022,c3160946 Annual Report 2022 https://news.cision.com/orexo/i/sustainability-report,c3160945 sustainability report

SOURCE Orexo