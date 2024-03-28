Orexo publishes the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published and can be downloaded at, www.orexo.com. The Swedish version of the Report is also available on the company's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). A PDF version is attached to this press release.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "In 2023, we continued our path to make a difference for patients with opioid dependence. I am particularly pleased with the NDA filing of OX124, a high-dose rescue medication for opioid overdose. In addition, we saw a recovery in our financial performance. It encourages us to aim for returning to EBITDA profitability already in 2024. Standing on a stronger financial ground gives us a tailwind as we are approaching the US launch for OX124 and for our world-class drug delivery platform AmorphOX® to reach its full potential."

Since 2017, Orexo has been supporting the UN Global Compact's principles and goals for a sustainable development for people and societies. Orexo's ambitious sustainability work, together with the efforts fighting the US opioid epidemic, recently shaped a new social financing framework for the company, including the issue of a new social bond on March 13, 2024. The new bond ensures the refinancing of the outstanding bond.

An in-depth narrative of Orexo's sustainability work is provided on pages 34-50 in the Annual and Sustainability Report.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director





Tel: +46 18 780 88 00





e-mail: [email protected]







About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET on March 28, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-publishes-the-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023,c3953759

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3953759/2701438.pdf Orexo Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

SOURCE Orexo