Orexo´s CFO Resigns and Will Leave the Company in November 2018

"Henrik was my first new recruitment to the management team of Orexo after I became the CEO in 2013. To convince Henrik to commute from Denmark to Sweden, we agreed on a two-year contract and I am honored Henrik decided to stay with Orexo for an additional three years. Henrik has been a true leader in taking the company to a strong financial position with effective governance processes that will benefit the company in its continued evolution and expansion. I wish Henrik all the best on his new journey with Bavarian Nordic A/S," says Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo AB.

Orexo has initiated a process to identify a qualified replacement for Henrik Juuel, whose management responsibility at Orexo has covered all administrative functions at the Swedish

head office, including IT, HR, Investor Relations and Finance.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen,

President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0)18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid dependence and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via selected partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2017 amounted to SEK 643.7 million and the number of employees at year-end was 90. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube. For more information about Zubsolv® in the US, see the product and market websites www.zubsolv.com and www.rise-us.com.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 am CET, May 31, 2018

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-s-cfo-resigns-and-will-leave-the-company-in-november-2018,c2535715

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/694/2535715/851587.pdf Orexo´s CFO resigns and will leave the company in November 2018 (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexos-cfo-resigns-and-will-leave-the-company-in-november-2018-300657150.html

SOURCE Orexo

Related Links

http://www.orexo.com

