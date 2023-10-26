Orexo´s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2024, that will take place on April 26, a Nomination Committee has been appointed. The shareholders having appointed members of the Nomination Committee represent approximately 35 percent of the number of votes in the company, based on the latest known shareholder information. The Nomination Committee consists of:

  • Henrik Kjaer Hansen, (chairman, appointed by Novo Holdings A/S)
  • Claus Berner Møller, (appointed by ATP)[1]
  • Robert Florczykowski, (appointed by Third Dot)[2]
  • James Noble, (chairman of the board of Orexo)

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to the AGM regarding Chairman of the meeting, Chairman of the Board, Board members, Board member fees, any remuneration for committee work, and fees to the auditor, as well as principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice of the AGM and on Orexo's website, www.orexo.com. Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this by sending an e-mail to [email protected] (subject "Nomination Committee") at latest February 24, 2024.

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow X, (former Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

[1] The Danish Labour Market Supplementary Pension
[2] Third Dot´s shareholding in Orexo is registered in a foreign nominee's name, but is confirmed by Euroclear via voting right registration ahead of the extraordinary general meeting on October 26, 2023, and amounted to 705 421 shares

The information was submitted for publication at 5 pm CET on October 26, 2023.

