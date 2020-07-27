Orezone Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 30th

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V:ORE,OTCQX:ORZCF), based in Vancouver, BC and focused on developing the Bomboré Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa today announced that Patrick Downey, President, CEO & Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, July 30th.

DATE: Thursday, July 30th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Orezone Gold Corporation Company Highlights

Permitted and shovel-ready Bomboré Gold Project located in Burkina Faso

Harmonized term sheets agreed with debt providers for project financing and awaiting final site visits, initial upfront capital of USD $153M

Supportive and knowledgeable shareholder base with Resource Capital Funds as a 19.98% shareholder

At USD $1,750 /oz Au, the After-tax NPV 5% of Bomboré is USD$732.7M and the IRR is 88% with a 0.9-year after-tax payback

Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

