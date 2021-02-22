ORG Partners Advisor Group Partners With CenterPoint Financial Group

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORG Partners, a one-stop-shop for the financial service professional specializing in offering an open architecture platform to RIA offices, is pleased to announce our partnership with CenterPoint Financial Group, a dedicated team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals offering wealth management & financial planning.

CenterPoint Financial Group was founded in 2000 with the goal of providing an independent financial planning experience for families and individuals. Over the years the professionals at CenterPoint Financial Group have evolved, serving a select clientele allows them to offer their clients a holistic, team-oriented and collaborative approach to planning their financial needs.

CenterPoint believes in providing a superior customer service experience that offers state of the art communications, education, consultation and tracking to ensure they aid their clients in navigating an increasingly complex financial world.

ORG Partners Advisor Group was founded in 2019 and specializes in offering an open architecture platform to RIA offices. Located in Roanoke, IN, ORG Partners is a growing firm that partners with its offices to aid them in building their business in all aspects on enterprise.

ORG Partners Advisor Group was started to fill the need of an environment where RIA offices could operate their offices to the best of their ability. ORG Partners Advisor Group's adaptable, customizable solutions strive to equip advisors with the time they need to focus on their clients while attempting to provide peace of mind that the operational needs of their business remain in steady hands.

"This is an exciting addition for us," explains Dustin Johnson, EVP of Marketing and Chief of Staff of ORG Partners. "Not only in terms of added business, but in contributions that CenterPoint can make in the evolution and operations of ORG Partners."

CenterPoint will also benefit from ORG Partners. ORG Partners enables CenterPoint to be more independent and operate with the freedom they need to grow their business on their terms.

"CenterPoint adds a great practice to ORG Partners group and brings a lot of insight and knowledge to help our firm grow," said Dustin Johnson. "ORG Partners is growing and building out a platform that offers advisors the ability to really run a business and create a legacy for themselves and their family."

Contact:

Dustin Johnson

EVP of Marketing and Chief of Staff

877-523-3980

[email protected]

SOURCE ORG Partners Advisor Group

Related Links

www.orgcorp.com

