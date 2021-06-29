Orgain Assembles Athlete Advisory Council With Top Names in Professional Sports

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, the maker of high-quality doctor-developed clean nutrition products, has partnered with a group of strategic athlete investors to establish Orgain's Athlete Advisory Council. Athletes on the council include Victor Oladipo (NBA, Miami Heat), Langston Galloway (NBA, Phoenix Suns), Thaddeus Young (NBA, Chicago Bulls), Byron Jones (NFL, Miami Dolphins), Joe Thomas (retired NFL), Mark Sanchez (retired NFL) and Desmond Howard (retired NFL). These elite athletes will work with Orgain to offer firsthand perspective and insight to enhance product innovation, functional benefits and ingredient selection and provide marketing support.

The council was formed by Orgain in partnership with its financial backer Butterfly Equity and strategic investor Patricof Co., an investment platform for professional athletes.

"The entire Orgain family couldn't be more thrilled to welcome this group of athletes and incredible human beings to our team," said Orgain founder Dr. Andrew Abraham. "We are passionate about making everyday nutrition accessible and delicious, and the honest functional and strategic insights from this advisory council will allow us to continue to push the envelope in terms of innovation and awareness."

The newly formed Orgain Athlete Advisory Council goes beyond a simple endorsement and leverages the athletes' positions as Orgain shareholders to drive a long-term contribution to the company's growth with a specific focus on functional benefits, taste and ingredients to truly inform product development. Additionally, Orgain will rely on the council's strategic input to help shape authentic content and marketing plans, educate consumers and drive credibility.

"I have been a longtime fan of Orgain and experienced the benefits of organic, clean nutrition firsthand, seeing and feeling how it helped fuel my pursuits both on and off the court," said Victor Oladipo. "But clean, organic and plant-based nutrition isn't only for professional athletes; it's for everyone, and I look forward to helping the Orgain team elevate their game even more, turning both elite and everyday athletes into believers."

Patricof Co. clients on the council include Victor Oladipo, Langston Galloway, Thaddeus Young, Byron Jones and Joe Thomas. The council also includes Mark Sanchez and Desmond Howard, athlete investors from strategic Orgain investor Rx3 Growth Partners. Other Orgain athlete investors include Patricof Co. clients Blake Griffin, Henrik Lundqvist and Demaryius Thomas and Rx3 co-founder Aaron Rodgers, among many others.

Orgain continues to lead in retail with its good, clean nutrition products, offering more than 30 items ranging from powders and ready-to-drink shakes to immunity blends and bars. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes.

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic, and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

