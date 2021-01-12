Orgain Debuts a New Category of Immune Support Products with Superfoods + Immunity Up! ™ Nutrition Powders

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain , a leader in clean nutrition and a disruptor in the immune- support category debuts an expanded suite of products, including Superfoods + Immunity Up!TM Nutrition Powder in Honey Crisp Apple & Orange Tangerine. Driven by the success and increased demand of its plant-based powders and protein and nutrition shakes that offer a source of immunity support, the company set out to harness its position as an industry leader and developed an elevated solution to the standard immunity blend.

Immune support is a natural addition to Orgain's portfolio; the powerhouse brand has continuously revolutionized the industry standard by innovating and perfecting the consumers' ability to conveniently and confidently integrate immune supporting products into their daily routine. The Superfoods + Immunity Up! Nutrition Powder line is no exception, featuring ingredients like apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha and reishi mushrooms, amla fruit, organic kale, chia, and blueberries. This exclusive immunity blend is high in Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc, making it a reliable immune-system-support option.

"Orgain continues to listen and learn from our consumers, and with the current state of the world, immunity support is top of mind for so many. We've been inspired to develop a trusted, hand-selected immunity blend that boasts antioxidants and probiotics that support a healthy immune system and can easily be introduced into one's daily routine due to the incredible taste," said Orgain founder & CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham.

Orgain's newest Superfoods + Immunity Up! ™ nutrition powders provide a well-rounded profile of ingredients, boasting one billion probiotics, blended with superfoods, including organic fruits, veggies, key antioxidants from food, and a blend of super mushrooms. Simply mix into water for a refreshing drink or add to a morning smoothie for some extra goodness.

The plant-based benefits found in Orgain Superfoods + Immunity Up! ™ nutrition powders include:

50 Organic Superfoods including organic fruits, veggies, ancient grains and sprouts

One Billion Probiotics from Bacillus Coagulans

Immune Support from:

100% DV Vitamin C from Organic Amla fruit

20% DV Vitamin D from Organic Mushrooms Blend

20% DV Organic Zinc Gluconate

Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Organic Lemon

Super Mushroom Blend: Organic Reishi, Ashwagandha and Cordyceps

Orgain Superfoods + Immunity Up TM! Nutrition Powder in Honey Crisp Apple & Orange Tangerine is currently available for purchase online, nationally at all Costco and on Costco.com, and in stores nationwide. For more information on Orgain, please visit Orgain.com or follow @drinkorgain.

About Orgain

Orgain, the recognized leader in clean nutrition, was created by cancer survivor and functional medicine physician, Dr. Andrew Abraham, to help all people live vibrant lives through the power of Good, clean nutrition™. Orgain's relentlessly high standards for better nutrition are based on the belief that real food has the power to make a real difference. The brand offers a diverse range of clean nutrition products, including shakes, protein powders, and snack bars for adults and kids, all crafted with hand-selected premium food-based ingredients to maximize nutrition and taste. Orgain's products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without soy, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain's mission around Good, clean nutrition™ or to shop, visit: www.Orgain.com .

