ORGAIN ISSUES VOLUNTARY ALLERGY ALERT ON POSSIBLE UNDECLARED PEANUT RESIDUE IN A SINGLE BATCH OF 30G PROTEIN ORGANIC PLANT BASED POWDER - CHOCOLATE 2.01lb

Orgain

Dec 19, 2024, 15:52 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain of Irvine, California is voluntarily recalling a single batch of its 30g Protein Organic Plant Based Powder - Chocolate 2.01lb because it may contain undeclared peanut residue. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Orgain 30g Plant Protein Powder
The recall is limited to a single batch of 30g Protein Organic Plant Based Powder - Chocolate 2.01lb and was distributed nationwide both in retail stores and online. The product comes in a 2.01lb plastic tub with a blue label indicating its chocolate flavor and has an expiration date of June 20, 2026. The product lot code is 4172-02-P.

Orgain has conducted a complete review of the production process for this batch and found no discrepancies. This voluntary recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution following a report of an allergic reaction from one consumer. No other illnesses have been reported to date.

No other Orgain products are affected by this recall. Orgain is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately. For instructions on receiving a refund or if you have any questions, please contact the Orgain Consumer Care Team at 888-881-4246 or [email protected], Monday through Friday 8 am4 pm Pacific Time.

