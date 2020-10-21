Orgain Unveils The First Certified Organic Protein Pancake And Waffle Mix Helping To Elevate Breakfast With Healthy Ingredients

With families looking for fun ways to spice up meal time as of late, the Orgain Protein Pancake and Waffle Mixes cook up fluffy, delicious pancakes (or waffles!) perfect for breakfast-for-dinner recipes or as a healthy alternative in the morning. The mix boasts a delicious blend of organic ingredients without any fillers and 10g of plant-based protein per serving in three different flavors: Whole Wheat & Oat, 50 Superfoods, and Classic Gluten Free.

If consumers are looking for inspiration to bring their Sunday tradition to any day of the week, this healthy alternative brings both taste and nutritional benefits with ingredients like tart cherry, mango and wheatgrass which support immunity, helps to alkalize the body and are packed with amino acids. The plant-based benefits found in the Orgain Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix are abundant and include:

CLEANER INGREDIENTS

10g Organic Plant-Based Protein*

Made without Dairy or Soy Ingredients

Whole Wheat & Oat: Made with Organic Whole Wheat and Oats

50 Superfoods: Features Kale, Chia, Mango, Beet, Carrot, Tart Cherry & Wheat Grass

Gluten Free: Made with Organic Rice Flour

*varies by flavor

All three flavors of Orgain's Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix come in 14oz pouches and can be purchased online via Orgain.com or Amazon.com and at local Wholefoods, Sprouts, and Costco stores.

About Orgain

Orgain, the recognized leader in clean nutrition, was created by cancer survivor and functional medicine physician, Dr. Andrew Abraham, to help all people live vibrant lives through the power of Good, clean nutrition™. Orgain's relentlessly high standards for better nutrition are based on the belief that real food has the power to make a real difference. The brand offers a diverse range of clean nutrition products, including shakes, protein powders, and snack bars for adults and kids, all crafted with hand-selected premium food-based ingredients to maximize nutrition and taste. Orgain's products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without soy, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain's mission around Good, clean nutrition™ or to shop, visit: www.Orgain.com .

