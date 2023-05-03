Orgalife Offers Health-Infused Plant-Based Meal Shakes

The Brand's O'go Health Food Products Are Hyperconvient and Loaded With Nutritional Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgalife is an innovative nutritional science brand committed to positively impacting consumers through its optimistic vision of a healthy, happy, and sustainable life. This mission manifests in the brand's health-focused line of meal replacements, which focus on creating convenient, nutritional food options that suit the busy modern lifestyle.

The Vietnamese brand's O'go product line specifically delivers nutrient-rich meal replacements that are plant-based and lactose-free. These offer the growing number of diet-restricted, health-conscious consumers the ability to keep their bodies fully functioning throughout busy days — even if they don't have the time to prepare healthy food at home properly.

The O'go line currently consists of two key products: O'gomeal and O'go Smoothie. The former is a scientifically-designed complete vegan meal replacement that supports weight management and is filled with real food ingredients, including 16 grams of plant-based protein. Six grams of a natural fiber blend and Garcinia Cambogia extract are also included to help manage a healthy appetite and feel full longer. The rest of the formula, which is also plant-based, includes a smorgasbord of whole grains, fruits, veggies, and vegetable oils.

O'gomeal is packed with collagen booster as well as nine essential amino acids and 25 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and E, which are good for skin health. O'gomeal represents a complete and balanced nutritional meal delivered in a semi-hydrolyzed format that makes it easy to absorb and even easier to consume.

O'go Smoothie is similar to O'gomeal. However, the product functions as a snack meal. It is still made with real-food ingredients and includes GABA, fiber, protein, and B vitamins. O'go Smoothie is designed to fuel the body, replenish energy, and boost concentration between meals.

Whether it's by using O'gomeal to fill a meal gap while on the go or sipping on an O'go Smoothie to stay energized and focused in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon, Orgalife is equipping consumers with the tools they need to stay healthy and nutritionally satisfied, even in the midst of the non-stop bustle of modern life.

Orgalife Nutritional Science Co. operates with the mission of creating positive, optimistic inspiration for a healthy, happy, and sustainable life. This comes through balanced nutrition from protein, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and vegetable oils. Orgalife was founded in 2014 and currently operates out of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It has two sub-brands, Fomeal and O'go. All Orgalife products are ISO 22000 and HACCP certified, and the company has patents from both Vietnam and the United States. Learn more at orgalife.com.vn .

