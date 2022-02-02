Organ Care Products Market to hit $295 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements in products will enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Industry players operating in the market are focused towards continuous development to introduce newer technologies offering high outcomes. Significant investment in research and development activities will result into new product launches, thereby expanding the product availability. Recently, TransMedics received the U.S. FDA premarket approval (PMA) for OCS Liver System with expanded application to use with organs from donors after circulatory death and after brain death. The commercialization of such products enables ease and convenience in organ transportation and is expected to boost the product adoption rate.

Lungs organ segment is projected to register over 16% CAGR during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 65 million people are expected to suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) leading to approximately 3 million deaths each year, worldwide. People with advanced stage COPD are highly exposed to the risk of lung failure requiring transplant. Thus, rising disease prevalence will benefit the segment growth.

Some major findings of the organ care products market report include:

Growing need for organ transplantation with increasing risk of organ failure among patients suffering through chronic diseases will stimulate the industry statistics.

Continued product advancements to offer safe and effective organ preservation solutions will highly impact the organ care products demand.

Developing healthcare infrastructure to broaden facility network for transplantation procedures will spur the market outlook.

Major players operating in the organ care products industry include TransMedics, Bridge to Life ltd., XVIVO, OrganOx Limited and Organ Recovery System among others.

Organ care products market from portable product segment exceeded USD 40 million in 2021. Development of compact, portable organ care products have increased the convenience in organ transportation. Such devices enhance the efficiency and productivity of operating staff throughout the procedure. Additionally, it allows optimization of donor organs condition to enhance its usability. Thus, the high product adoption in transplantation settings owing to its aforementioned benefits will propel the segment expansion in future.

Asia Pacific organ care products market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast timeframe. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to higher risk of organ failure is one of leading factors boosting the product demand in the region. Furthermore, expanding availability of advanced products and leading industry players expanding their business in Asian countries will strengthen the industry growth potential.

