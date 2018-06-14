Organ on Chip Market, 2026

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Organ on Chip Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Direct recognition and investigation of biomolecules and cells in physiological microenvironment is essential for quick assessment of pharmacy and biology. The past several years have seen surprising improvements in the development of in vitro organs and tissues model with various purposes based on microfluidic devices known as organ on chip.
Organ on chip technology aims at creating imitation active organs that mimic the complex and biological reactions of actual organs, keeping in mind the goal to examine drugs' action by exactly manipulating the cells and their microenvironments. To accomplish this, the artificial organs ought to be micro fabricated with an extracellular matrix (ECM) and different sorts of cells, and recapitulate morphogenesis, cell differentiation, and functions corresponding the local organ.
Based on the product types, the global organ on chip market is segmented into lungs on chip, heart on chip, liver on chip, kidney on chip, and others; additionally the end users studied in this report are categorized into research institutes, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Advancement in technology of organ on chip is capable of accelerating the speed of drug testing, producing more reliable data, and dropping the financial and ethical drawbacks of preclinical research will boost the market of organ on chip.
Geographically, the overall organ on chip market is projected for Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. As for revenue share, North America leads the global market and is expected that the situation will remain consistent amid the forecast period. Though the control of North America on the global market will be clearly challenged by Asia Pacific.
The need of organ on chip has become prominent in Asia Pacific because of growth in the healthcare infrastructure, healthcare expenditure, and flexible income. There are massive chances for market diffusion in nations like India, Mexico, and China to the market occupants already having a grip in developed countries.
