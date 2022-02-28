Organ Preservation Market worth $317 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 According to the new market research report "Organ Preservation Market by Solution (UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex), Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic, Normothermic), Organ (Kidneys, Liver, Heart), End User (Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Organ Preservation Market is projected to reach USD 317 million by 2026 from USD 230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growing geriatric population, increasing cases of multi-organ failure, rising number of organ transplants and organ donors, and growing initiatives to encourage organ donations are the major drivers for the growth of this market.

The pandemic has profoundly impacted organ donation and transplantation worldwide. It has disrupted these actions and significantly reduced donation and transplant activities across the globe, leading to a decline in the demand for organ preservation products. In many countries, transplants from deceased donors were limited to only urgent situations and transplants from living donations were put on hold during the period of the outbreak. This resulted in lost opportunities for a large number of vulnerable patients on transplant waiting lists. The outbreak of the coronavirus led to the implementation of new practices for issues regarding adequate donor evaluation and consent, organ recovery, organ procurement organization, and donor hospital resources, as well as the transplant centers' acceptance of organs offered for candidates.

The University of Wisconsin (UW) solution segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market in 2020

Based on the solution, the market is segmented into UW Solution, Custodial HTK, Perfadex and Other solutions (EuroCollins and Celsior). In 2020, the UW solution accounted for the highest share. The UW solution is used for the flushing and storage of kidneys, liver, and pancreas. It was the first intracellular preservation medium, considered the gold standard for organ preservation. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of UW solution due to presence of metabolically inert substrates, such as lactobionate and raffinose, which enable better transplantation outcomes, less histological damage, and improved physiological function of organs compared to other solutions.

The static cold storage segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market in 2020

Based on technique, the organ preservation market is segmented into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. In 2020, the static cold storage segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market. This is the conventional method which is highly adopted making it the gold standard technique for organ preservation as the hypothermia induced in this technique results in reduced kinetics of metabolic activities from the donor organ. This technique is used to preserve the kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, and heart.

The kidney segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market in 2020

Based on organ type, the organ preservation market has been segmented into kidney, liver, lung, heart and pancreas. The kidney segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market in 2020. This can be attributed to the escalating cases of ESRD with kidney transplantation as the suggestive line of therapeutic treatment that will increase the number of kidney transplant procedures leading to the preservation of the donor's kidney before its transplantation into the recipient.

The organ transplant centers segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market in 2020

Based on end user, the organ preservation market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. In 2020, the organ transplant centers segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of hospitals having transplant programs to offer the organ transplantation procedure to patients.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the organ preservation market

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This can be attributed to factors such as the favorable government initiatives, increased awareness in people and increased organ donations. The universal government regulations in China and Japan (including for transplantation & related organ donation procedures), expanding healthcare infrastructures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing medical tourism in RoAPAC countries will contribute to market growth in the APAC.

The prominent players in the global organ preservation market are Paragonix Technologies (US), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), TransMedics (US), OrganOx Limited (UK), 21st Century Medicine (US), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (US), Waters Medical Systems (US), Preservation Solutions (US), Carnamedica (Poland), Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Institut Georges Lopez (France), Global Transplant Solutions (US), Avionord (Italy), Organ Preservation Solutions (England), EBERS (Spain), S.A.L.F. (Italy), Biochefa (Poland), Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. (US), and TX Innovations (Netherlands).

