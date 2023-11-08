Organ Preservation Solutions Market Set for Robust Growth with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028, Reaching $399.5 Billion

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Preservation Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Type , Application, Organ Type, and End User" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organ preservation solutions market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with the market valued at US$ 255,917.42 million in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 399,497.49 million, projecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Organ preservation solutions play a pivotal role in safeguarding organs before transplantation, as organs outside the human body tend to deteriorate quickly. These solutions are critical for maintaining organ viability for future transplantation and research purposes. The market's growth is driven by the increasing interest in organ transplantation procedures worldwide and the development of advanced techniques for organ preservation.

Companies Mentioned

  • Waters Medical Systems LLC
  • XVIVO Perfusion
  • TransMedics
  • OrganOx Limited
  • Paragonix Technologies, Inc
  • Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH
  • Accord Healthcare
  • 21ST CENTURY MEDICINE
  • Shanghai Genext Pharmaceutical Technology
  • Bridge to Life Ltd
  • Perfusion Solutions, Inc.
  • Lifeline Scientific Inc.

Key Growth Drivers:

  1. Global Interest in Organ Transplantation: Rising global interest in organ transplantation procedures is a significant driver of organ preservation solution market growth. These solutions are essential for preserving organs and ensuring their suitability for transplantation and research.
  2. Supportive Initiatives in Emerging Regions: Emerging regions like Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are witnessing substantial growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Governments in these regions are actively supporting initiatives, funding programs, and conferences related to organ preservation solutions. This support is boosting market growth.
  3. Economic and Demographic Development: Economic and demographic development, increased healthcare expenditures, and improved public-private healthcare funding are contributing to market growth. China, for example, has seen significant progress in organ donation programs and has a large pool of potential donors.
  4. Rapid R&D Activities: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are experiencing rapid growth in research and development activities. This includes substantial investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies, further propelling the demand for organ preservation solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The organ preservation solution market is segmented by type, including University of Wisconsin solution (UW), Custodiol HTKs, perfadix, hyperthermosol, and others. In 2022, the University of Wisconsin solution (UW) segment held the largest market share. However, the hyperthermosol segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries, liver transplants, and kidney transplants.

The University of Wisconsin solution segment is experiencing growth due to its widespread use and multiple benefits, such as enabling the preservation of human liver transplants for extended periods and safe organ transfer over long distances. This solution is primarily employed for liver preservation and enhances the success rate of liver transplantation. It is also widely used for abdominal organ preservation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

211

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$255917.42 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$399497.49 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Organ Preservation Solution Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Organ Preservation Solution Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Organ Preservation Solution Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Need for Organ Transplantation
5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Kidney Failure
5.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Expensive Organ Transplant Surgeries
5.2.2 Limited Number of Donors for Organ Transplant Surgeries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nations
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Organ Preservation Solution Market - Global Analysis

7. Global Organ Preservation Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Type

8. Global Organ Preservation Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Application

9. Global Organ Preservation Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Organ Type

10. Global Organ Preservation Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by End User

11. Organ Preservation Solution Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organ Preservation Solution Market

13. Global Organ Preservation Solution Market-Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a16549

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR - Forecasts to 2030

Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR - Forecasts to 2030

The "Mining Lubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Mining Lubricants...
Exploring the Future of Vacuum Insulation Panels: Trends, Challenges, and Applications

Exploring the Future of Vacuum Insulation Panels: Trends, Challenges, and Applications

The "Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) - A Global Market Overview, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.