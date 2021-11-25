Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market, 2031 - Emergence of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) & Growing Focus on Molecular HLA Typing

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Transplant, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach $9,663.0 million by 2031, growing from $3,100.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include rising number of organ transplant procedures, strategic initiatives by key market players, and favorable regulatory scenarios.

Currently, the organ transplant diagnostics industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the rising number of organ transplant procedures, strategic initiatives by key market players, and favorable regulatory scenarios are some of the critical factors which are expected to bolster the market growth.

Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust organ transplant diagnostics solutions for applications, including diagnostics and translational research, further supporting transplant physicians and researchers to unravel insights pertaining to the intricacies present in the field of transplant care. The development of organ transplant diagnostic products and services enabled transplant physicians to establish effective strategies for organ donor screening and recipient surveillance, further offering value-based care.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, transplant, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of organ transplant procedures worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of innovative organ transplant diagnostic tools, further aiding transplant physicians to offer value-based clinical outcomes to transplant patients. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been the leading player in the organ transplant diagnostics ecosystem.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the organ transplant diagnostics market due to the presence of well-established guidelines regarding transplant diagnostics, presence of legacy companies undertaking key business strategies, rising number of organ transplants, and increasing adoption of products based on advanced molecular technologies by the transplant physicians, among others.

Further, increasing focus on research pertaining to the discovery of novel transplant-associated biomarkers is also expected to support the growth of the North America organ transplant diagnostics market. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is organ transplant diagnostics revolutionizing the field of transplant care?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global organ transplant diagnostics ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of organ transplant diagnostics?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the organ transplant diagnostics companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global organ transplant diagnostics market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Scope of the Study

1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Market Overview

1.3.1 Market Definition

1.3.2 Emerging Applications of Organ Transplant Diagnostics

1.3.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

1.3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market

2 Industry Insights

2.1 Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

2.2.1 FDA Regulation

2.2.2 CMS Regulation

2.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

2.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

2.5 Reimbursement Analysis

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Rising Number of Organ Transplant Procedure

3.3.2 Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

3.3.3 Favorable Regulatory Scenario

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 High Cost of Organ Transplant Procedure and Diagnostics

3.4.2 Lack of Knowledge Dissemination and Reluctance Toward Organ Transplants

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Technological Advancement in Transplant Diagnostics

3.5.1.1 Emergence of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT)

3.5.1.2 Growing Focus on Molecular HLA Typing

3.5.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Transplants in High potential Market

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Synergistic Activities

4.3 Product Launches

4.4 Product Approvals

4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.6 Other Business Activities

4.7 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020

4.8 Growth Share Analysis (Company)

5 Offering, $Million, 2020-2031

5.1 Overview

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Kits and Assays

5.2.2 Consumables

5.3 Services

6 Transplant, $Million, 2020-2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 Solid Organ Transplant

6.2.1 Kidney

6.2.2 Liver

6.2.3 Heart

6.2.4 Lung

6.2.5 Pancreas

6.2.6 Kidney-Pancreas

6.2.7 Other Solid Organs

6.3 Stem Cell Transplant

7 Application, $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diagnostics

7.2.1 Donor Testing

7.2.1.1 Infectious Disease

7.2.1.1.1 Viral

7.2.1.1.2 Bacterial

7.2.1.1.3 Fungal

7.2.1.1.4 Parasitic

7.2.1.2 Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing

7.2.1.3 ABO Grouping

7.2.2 Recipient Testing

7.2.2.1 Infectious Disease

7.2.2.1.1 Viral

7.2.2.1.2 Bacterial

7.2.2.1.3 Fungal

7.2.2.1.4 Parasitic

7.2.2.2 Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing

7.2.2.3 ABO Grouping

7.2.2.4 Chimerism Testing

7.2.2.5 Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD)

7.3 Translational Research

8 Technology, $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Molecular Technologies

8.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.2.2 Sequencing

8.3 Serology

8.4 Flow Cytometry (FCM)

8.5 Other Technologies

9 End-User, $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

9.3 Academic and Research Institutions

9.4 Reference Laboratories

9.5 Other End Users

10 Regions, $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

11 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

bioMerieux S.A.

CareDx, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

OPKO Health

Novacyt Group

Immucor, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/febogl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets