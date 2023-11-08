Organic and Barefoot Merge to Expand Offerings

The merge will create a modern, full-service brand performance agency under parent Omnicom Precision Marketing Group. 

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first digital marketing agencies, Organic today announced its merger with brand experience agency Barefoot, combining capabilities for a bold new full-service offering under Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). The newly merged entity will carry the name Organic and will be led by former Barefoot executive Kristen Houston Hitch, who will serve as president. 

Organic is celebrating its 30th anniversary and it's one of the few digital marketing agencies that survived the dot-com glory days. While many of its competitors were dissolved or rolled up into other digital entities, Organic has expanded its geographic footprint and data-driven, technology-driven, consumer-centric solutions. Cincinnati-based Barefoot's performance marketing expertise and media capability will complement Organic's digital-first capabilities and creative excellence. Together, they will bring exceptional integrated expertise to their clients. 

"With longstanding respect and admiration for one another, we're thrilled to bring these two organizations together. Our teams are incredibly talented, and our cultural values are aligned," said Houston Hitch. "We are strengthening our combined offering to clients through enhanced capabilities. By combining creative with strategy, performance content, marketing sciences and media services, we will be the go-to partner for both brand and performance." 

The new agency will be well positioned to meet the needs of modern brands by offering a seamless blend of bold creative excellence and precision marketing solutions. Positioning itself for growth, Organic will continue to focus on lead AOR and long-term digital transformation assignments. 

"Organic and Barefoot have always found ways to pair offerings to better serve clients, so their integration feels natural. Both agencies have a deep understanding of the powerful combination of brand appreciation and performance, and we're delighted to bring these dual forces together in a fresh, compelling way," said Luke Taylor, CEO, OPMG. 

The merger will expand Organic's US footprint, with offices now located in Cincinnati, New York City and Los Angeles. 

About Organic, Inc.
Organic is the brand performance agency that delivers brand creative excellence with precision marketing solutions. Organic's three-decade heritage designing digital customer experiences and brand ecosystems is the foundation of the agency's unique lead-agency approach. Organic is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.organic.com

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product/service design, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change / program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). 

About Omnicom
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. 

