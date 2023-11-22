Organic antibacterial preservative of ANDKWAN to protect both people and nature

News provided by

AndKwan Natural Science, Inc.

22 Nov, 2023, 23:31 ET

  • Evolution of Hygiene to Preserve the Earth

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AndKwan Natural Science Inc. announced that it has succeeded in developing a new organic antibacterial preservative and an antibiotic composition containing it together with its parent company, White Tiger Ground LLC.

Continue Reading

The name of the new substance is WTGPhLATM, and it can be used in everything from cosmetics to food, health functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. According to Kwanyoung Park, CEO of AndKwan Natural Science Inc. the new material will be distributed worldwide under the trade name 'Immune Barrier CellTM'. Immune Barrier Cell symbolizes the antibacterial and immune effects among the various effects of WTGPhLATM.

According to ANDKWAN, the motivation for developing WTGPhLATM is due to the side effects of chemical preservatives and decreased efficacy caused by resistance of commonly used antibacterial (antibiotic) and preservative agents, and the frequent emergence of super bacteria. In particular, the demand for 'organic bio antibacterial preservatives' has emerged as a major issue and is rapidly growing for both the natural environment and people, especially in Western countries such as Europe and the United States.

WTGPhLATM is an organic antibacterial preservative that has a highly effective antibacterial spectrum against pathogenic strains such as Staphylococcus aureus, pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, and black mold, and has passed preservative and antibacterial tests from the international KOLAS certified testing and analysis agency. In addition, it has been certified by the international KOLAS agency as having an antibacterial effect of 99.99% against special strains of acne bacteria, dandruff bacteria, and scalp inflammation, seborrheic dermatitis bacteria that cause hair loss.

CEO Park explained that WTGPhLATM (Immune Barrier CellTM) are attracting attention not only for their antibacterial and preservative efficacy, but also for their patented, eco-friendly production process. This new eco-friendly production technology of ANDKWAN minimizes process steps, reducing carbon emissions and improving production efficiency by 4.3 times compared to the existing world-class technology.

Park, the CEO explained what problems they hope to solve with the substance. "Through WTGPhLATM, we want to ensure that food and cosmetics companies no longer shout about preservative-free and that consumers do not have to be afraid even if preservatives are used. In other words, we want to create a world where people can feel safe through the organic antibacterial preservatives, WTGPhLATM for the health of both nature and people."

SOURCE AndKwan Natural Science, Inc.

Also from this source

First Mover of Global Trade Index Based On Biome Molecule, Kwanyoung Park of AndKwan Natural Science

First Mover of Global Trade Index Based On Biome Molecule, Kwanyoung Park of AndKwan Natural Science

Kwanyoung Park, CEO of AndKwan Natural Science, Inc. which is a bio targeted technology company located in South Korea, and White Tiger Ground which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.