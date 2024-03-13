Organic Baby Food Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030: A $5.16 Billion Industry in 2023 - Key Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Companies Analysis

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organic Baby Food Market is expected to reach US$ 10.34 Billion by 2030 from US$ 5.16 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2024 to 2030

The surging attention regarding the health benefits sign of natural foods products and the upward thrust in health consciousness amongst customers are the significant drivers behind the rapid growth of this market. Organic baby foods products are gaining a constant foothold in the retail sector way to their easy availability across famous sales channels consisting of supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and departmental shops.

Additionally, numerous government initiatives related to organic food production, the increase in working women, and the development of nuclear households are further propelling the organic baby food grocery store growth. Despite some government guidelines concerning the labeling of these organic baby foods products and the premium price of the products, the market is anticipated to retain its upward trajectory quickly.



The organic foods and beverage market are also experiencing growth, with rising spending on baby food products expected to promote market increase within the coming years. In both developing and developed countries, growing parental concerns over the health and nutrition of their infants were major driving factors inside the market.

As more women join the group of workers, there is an expanded demand for handy meals, leading to growth in the market. Working women are switching to packed baby foods that are smooth to prepare and full of nutrients, to save time and preserve a work-life balance. The market is anticipated to grow as food producers increase their expenditure on exquisite, low cost organic foods materials.



The recognition of organic baby foods has brought about keen aisles for this category in shops. With accelerated disposable income, parents can compensate for homemade foods with branded natural baby food, a substantial driving factor in advanced and growing countries. Baby foods industry startups differentiate their manufacturers based on precise health goals, together with higher digestion, brain improvement, infant-led weaning, and allergy prevention. The growing investments in developing and promoting organic foods and beverages, along with infant meals, have extended demand for organic baby food during the last few years.



The market for organic baby food is anticipated to develop in upcoming years because of the increasing populace of babies and the rising demand for it. Baby foods is available in diverse forms, which include powder, liquid, or paste, relying on the baby's necessities. The adoption of baby food is increasing globally as it aids in developing the brain, nervous system, and muscle tissue and creates attention regarding the benefits of its vitamins.

Key Players: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Abbott Laboratories

Kraft Heinz

Nestle S.A.

Danone SA

Kewpie Corporation

Hero group

Arla Foods amba

AAK AB

Type - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

Prepared Baby Food

Dried Baby Food

Infant Milk Formula

Others

Distribution Channel - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Country - Market has been covered from 21 viewpoints:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul8cpb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets