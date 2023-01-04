Organic Baby Foods Market Share Expected to Surpass Value USD 7.78 Billion by 2030, to Register 9.01% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Organic Baby Food Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Infant Milk Powder, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global Organic Baby Food Market share was estimated at USD 3.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.78 Billion By 2030. The global Organic Baby Food Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01% from 2022 to 2030".

How Big is Organic Baby Foods Industry? What is Expected Share for Organic Baby Foods Market?

Report Overview

Organic baby food is produced and grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or other harmful chemicals. People usually buy organic baby food to reduce their babies' exposure to pesticides used in the production of natural or non-organic baby food. According to health experts, low exposure to pesticides and other contaminants in foods may help in building a stronger immune system among infants. The production and cultivation methods used for organic foods are environment-friendly.

Although organic baby food offers the same advantages as conventional baby food, it is usually more expensive and not available everywhere or through some food assistance programs. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic food products is majorly driving the organic baby food market size. Also, rising health consciousness among consumers is fueling market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Amara Organic Foods

Baby Gourmet Foods

Danone SA

Hero Group

Hipp GMBH

Lactalis

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Nestle

Sprout Organic Foods

Hain Celestial

Kraft Heinz Company

Organic Baby Food Market Report Highlights

Dried baby food segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, owing to an increase in occurrences of malnutrition and health concerns for babies' overall development. The parents' spending has increased as a result of the better economy.

Supermarket/Hypermarket accounted for maximum revenue share accelerated by enhanced global distribution channel networks and highly improvised inventory management.

North America is expected to grow rapidly over the projected period on account of awareness of the nutritional benefits that come across organic baby food.

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for packaged organic food to push the market growth

Increasing growth in the organic food and beverage sector and growing consumer expenditure on baby food items are the key factors expected to support the organic baby food market growth over the forecast period. The rising parental concerns over the infant's health and nutrition in developing and developed nations have been propelling market growth. The easy availability of organic baby food in hypermarkets, supermarkets, physical stores, and e-commerce.

Moreover, rising demand for packaged organic food, such as ready-to-eat is anticipated to accelerate the industry expansion. Factors such as clean-label production and nutrient-dense infant food regimens support organic baby food market sales. In addition, growing urbanization, and rising organized retail marketing are favoring the market demand. Also, the organic baby food industry is gaining growth due to the government's stringent rules and regulations about the labeling of products high operational expenses involved. As per WHO reports, government organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) impose several federal guidelines and standards on manufacturers of organic food items.

Recent Developments

In July 2020 , Gerber Organic introduced its new product, puffed corn in the right size for young fingers.

, Gerber Organic introduced its new product, puffed corn in the right size for young fingers. In June 2020 , Heinz unveiled HEINZ BY NATURETM baby food, a new line-up of baby food that includes organic and natural ingredients, as well as acerola cherry. The company's aim was to update its baby food line.

Segmental Analysis

Infant milk formula segment witnessed the major organic baby food market share in 2021

Based on product, in 2021, the infant milk formula category held the highest revenue share because organic packaged food products and chemical-free food are gaining more and more popularity. Also, Innovative organic products are a rich source of nourishment and energy, and thus they are becoming popular among consumers. The dried baby food market is expected to be the second-highest segment in the market. Factors including the rising popularity and demand for organic packaged food, along with a surge in disposable income of consumers, are supporting the segment growth.

Supermarket/hypermarket captured significant growth in 2021

By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for the greatest market share in 2021. Consumers mostly buy goods, groceries, and infant care items from shops at hypermarkets and supermarkets. This is because they can physically inspect the goods at these markets. The segment is also growing due to enhanced distribution channel networks and inventory management. Further, the online retail segment of the organic baby food market is projected to generate a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of people using the internet coupled with the growing expansion of the e-commerce industry.

Organic Baby Foods Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.78 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 3.90 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.01% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Amara Organic Foods, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Danone SA, Hero Group, Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG, Lactalis, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestle SA, Sprout Organic Foods, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company. Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The organic baby food market demand in North America is predicted to generate significant growth

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to account for a significant revenue share. With the growing number of newborns in the U.S. and Canada, producers of organic packaged food items are focusing on developing organic infant food products to fulfill consumer demand. This factor is enhancing the market growth in the region. Growing consumer worries over babies' health are expected to augment the regional market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow owing to the growing economies such as India and China, where demand for organic baby food is rising. Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipated period due to the growing consumer demand for these packaged organic foods' high nutritional value and environmental friendliness.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area's development

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player

A thorough analysis of the market's value chain and assess the effect of Porter's five forces

Polaris Market Research has segmented the organic baby food market report based on product, distribution channel and region:

By Product Outlook

Infant Milk Powder

Prepared Baby Food

Dried Baby Food

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retails

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

