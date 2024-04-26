Organic Baby Shampoo Market size is set to grow by USD 148.4 million from 2023-2027, rising popularity of natural ingredients in baby products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic baby shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 148.4 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

Organic Baby Shampoo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 148.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, California Baby, Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, Earth Rhythm Pvt. Ltd., Erbaviva LLC, Galderma SA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, Mothercare Plc, Natures Baby Organics, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Good Glamm Group, The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group

Market Driver

Consumers want natural and organic baby shampoos. They worry about the chemicals in regular baby shampoos, like sulfates and parabens, which can harm hair and the environment. Natural shampoos are made from plants and don't have these bad chemicals. They're gentler on hair and can make it softer and healthier. Because of this, lots of brands are making natural baby shampoos.

People are okay with paying more for them because they're better for the environment. This trend of using natural baby shampoos will probably keep going because people care more about what they put on their baby's hair. This will likely make the global market for organic baby shampoos grow in the future.

Market Challenges

Organic baby shampoo costs more than regular baby shampoo because the ingredients are pricier to get and make. Organic farming needs more work and gives fewer crops, making it more expensive. Getting certified as organic costs money too, which makes the shampoo cost more for you. To be organic, products have to follow strict rules, which means regular checks, tests, and paperwork, all adding to the price.

Because of this, not everyone can afford organic baby shampoo. People might just stick to regular shampoo because it's cheaper. Some might even think organic shampoo is fancy and not worth the extra cost. This could mean fewer people wanting it, especially if they don't have much money. Overall, because organic baby shampoo is so expensive, it might not become as popular as regular baby shampoo in the future.

Segment Overview

This organic baby shampoo market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Below 500ml 1.2 Above 500ml Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline 2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Below 500ml- The smaller-sized organic baby shampoo bottles, under 500ml, are expected to grow a lot in the coming years. They were already the most popular in 2022 because they're just right for babies and cost less to make and sell. These smaller bottles were worth about USD310.73 million in 2017. People in countries like the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK are buying more of these smaller bottles.

But for consumers with more money to spend, bigger bottles, over 500ml, are preferred. They cost more, so they're seen as fancier. In countries like the US, Canada , India , China , the UK, and Brazil , where people are spending more, the demand for bigger bottles is going up. People want organic baby shampoo because it's safer for their babies, even if it costs more. So, both small and big bottles of organic baby shampoo are expected to keep growing in sales.

Research Analysis

Organic baby shampoo is gaining popularity among parents who prioritize gentle care for their little ones. Made from plant-based ingredients, these shampoos offer a cruelty-free option that respects both delicate baby skin and the environment. With formulas free from parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals, they provide a safe and nurturing cleansing experience.

These shampoos are specifically designed to cater to the needs of sensitive skin, preventing irritation and conditions like eczema and cradle cap. Their tear-free formulas ensure a painless bath time, keeping babies happy and comfortable. Additionally, some products are enriched with vitamins and herbal extracts, nourishing and hydrating all types of hair.

In the modern world, where online shopping is prevalent, organic baby shampoo is readily available through e-commerce platforms, as well as in traditional drug stores and modern stores. Social media trends play a significant role in promoting these products, with influencers and parents sharing their positive experiences.

Apart from providing gentle cleansing, organic baby shampoo also serves practical purposes like lice prevention and reducing flakes and scalp infections. It untangles knots and minimizes hair fall, leaving baby hair soft and manageable.

As more working women contribute to the workforce, the demand for convenient yet safe baby care products continues to rise. Organic baby shampoo meets this demand, offering a solution that aligns with modern parenting values of hygiene, health, and sustainability. With its emphasis on natural, plant-derived sources, this product segment ensures that babies receive the best care possible while respecting the planet for future generations.

Market Research Overview

This market research dives into the world of organic baby shampoo, a product segment gaining traction among middle-class parents. With a focus on gentle care and natural ingredients, organic baby shampoo, often infused with coconut oil and plant-derived sources, caters to the delicate needs of baby skin and hair.

Parents are increasingly concerned about toxins in conventional hair care products, turning to cruelty-free and vegan options. Fragile baby skin calls for products free from harsh chemicals, making organic baby shampoo a popular choice.

The market is witnessing growth both offline and online, with pharmacies, departmental stores, and specialty shops stocking up on these gentle formulations. The convenience of online shopping also drives traffic to e-commerce platforms offering a variety of organic baby care products.

Skincare is paramount for babies, and organic baby shampoos extend beyond mere cleansing. Hair lotions and body care products, formulated with plant-based ingredients, cater to the holistic needs of baby skincare.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly options, fueling the demand for cruelty-free and vegan formulations. Brands are responding by offering a range of organic baby shampoos made from ethically sourced ingredients.

In conclusion, the organic baby shampoo market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing awareness among middle-class parents regarding the importance of gentle and natural care for their little ones. With a focus on plant-based ingredients and cruelty-free formulations, this market segment is set for further expansion in the coming years.

