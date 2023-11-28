Organic Baby Shampoo Market size to grow by USD 148.4 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by increasing customer awareness about baby health and hygiene - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic baby shampoo market is expected to grow by USD 148.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of natural ingredients in baby products is notably driving the organic baby shampoo market. However, factors such as high cost associated with organic baby shampoo may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Below 500ml and Above 500ml), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The below 500 ml segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As children's hair needs a minimal amount of shampoo, it is mainly accepted by parents to use an organically formulated baby soap of less than 500 ml. In addition, sachet shampoos are considerably more cost-effective both in terms of distribution and packaging. Furthermore, the sales of organic baby shampoo are supported by improvements in product innovation as well as an increasing trend to launch organic or natural products with less than 500 ml. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. The main drivers of growth in the market are innovation and portfolio expansion, followed by an increase in awareness about baby hygiene products. In general, organic baby shampoos are sold through offline channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets in the region. Furthermore, organic baby shampoos are not laden with chemicals and have been deemed suitable for infants' health.

Company Insights

The organic baby shampoo market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Artsana Spa, Beiersdorf AG, California Baby, Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, Earth Rhythm Pvt. Ltd., Erbaviva LLC, Galderma SA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, Mothercare Plc, Natures Baby Organics, Pigeon Corp., Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Clorox Co., The Good Glamm Group, The Honest Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group

