Organic Bedding Market Size Worth $1.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic bedding market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The significant market growth is attributed to increasing demand for high end bedding products impacted by the growing inclination towards luxurious lifestyles among consumers. Moreover, growing awareness about importance of sleep and its impact on health is encouraging consumers to invest on quality products especially mattress and bed linens, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1.1 billion by 2025

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market accounting for a share of more than 35% by 2025, driven majorly by high demand and product launches in India and China . APAC market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

The bed linens segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, thereby accounting for a share of about 35% by 2025.

Organic cotton bedding has been gaining acceptance among consumers owing to multiple factors such as natural durability as they are bio degradable. In addition, such bedding are produced through sustainable methods to attain higher quality and hypoallergenic state due to the lack of chemical additives. Increasing influx of new players in this category is expected to result in greater visibility and credibility of these products, thereby propelling market growth over the forecast period. For instance, one of the new entrants in this category is King Koil, with aim to promote a healthy lifestyle has introduced the Natural Response EcoHybrid collection that offer mattresses produced from natural and eco-friendly materials. The top line is constructed with certified organic components.

Among various types of bedding products, bed linen was estimated to dominate, thereby accounting for a share of more than 33.7% of the global market in 2018. Growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products to enhance sleep experience, bed linens such as sheets, pillow, bed covers, and duvet covers are witnessing significant demand among consumers. Bed linen products are largely associated with healthy sleep, which in turn contributes to improved brain health, learning and stabilizing mental health symptoms. Thereby, market is anticipated to witness dominance of the product category with higher projected growth in the forecast period. Moreover, organic sheets with cooling attributes have popularized the acceptance of these products. These sheets are produced with low thread count such that fabric is more breathable with adding natural fibers such as bamboo. Thus, new product developments are expected to witness growth of the product in the forecast period.

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Top players' operating in the market are Good Night Naturals, Parachute Home, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, L.L.Bean, Boll and Branch, The Company Store, Magnolia Organics, WJ Southard, and The Organic Mattress. Market players are adopting product development strategies to increase product lines. Moreover, companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and are adopting innovative technologies owing to meet consumer demand for organic bedding. For instance, in March 2019, Mitre Corporation introduced a new eco-friendly line of products under The Eco Collection, such as bedlinen, towels, duvets, pillows, and robes produced from 100% organic cotton with GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification. Also in January 2019, Parachute Home launched an organic and eco-friendly mattress with its direct-to-consumer approach across U.S.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.