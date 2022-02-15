Organic Cannabis Delivery and Edibles Now Available in Ann Arbor

Winewood is the leading seed-to-sale cannabis vendor in the Ann Arbor recreational use market. Unlike traditional dispensaries, all Winewood products are planted, grown, trimmed, processed, and packaged by hand 100% on-site.

Starting today, Ann Arbor customers can buy directly from the source – with cash or debit card – without physically visiting the source.

Winewood employees will dispatch delivery orders in an unbranded vehicle on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between two time windows: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Customers select their desired delivery window before ordering. Orders are placed on the Winewood Menu webpage .

"We're passionate about 'delivering' our farm-to-table cannabis experience and showing people the difference between us and the average corporate dispensary product," said Winewood Founder and Grower Eric Parkhurst. "Making it more convenient or safer for customers to enjoy our products is something we've been eager about since Day 1."

These products now include all-natural, vegan, gluten-free Cannabis edibles in addition to a wide range of concentrates and vape cartridges and over 20 strains of organic cannabis flower. All Winewood products are tested by PSI Labs.

To celebrate the launch of delivery services, Winewood is offering 40% off all delivery orders from now until Saturday, February 19, at 4 p.m.

"This is hands-down the best opportunity to purchase organic flower, concentrates, and edibles in Ann Arbor…" said Marcus Huber, Dispensary Manager at Winewood. "We can't wait to bring it to your doorstep."

Winewood Organics opened in September 2021 at 2394 Winewood Ave. Curbside pickup and traditional in-person shopping is available on their website . You can follow Winewood on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Winewood Organics