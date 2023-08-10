Organic CBD Extraction Facility in Evergreen, Colorado Near Denver, Now Available for Acquisition

News provided by

Orson Hill Realty

10 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

This Turn Key Organic CBD Extraction Lab Near Denver, in Evergreen Colorado is Vertically Integrated from extraction to delivery.

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneering Organic CBD Extraction Lab Facility in Evergreen, Colorado, has announced its availability for acquisition. Located a stone's throw from Denver, this state-of-the-art facility, operational since 2017, stands as a beacon of excellence in the CBD industry.

Covering over 10,000 square feet on over 2 acres, the facility is renowned for its organic holistic approach to CBD processing, ensuring every stage from cultivation to packaging meets the highest standards. Its modern infrastructure, combined with Evergreen's strategic location near Denver, offers a unique blend of quality production in a serene setting, with access to a bustling market.

Key Highlights:

  • Advanced Equipment: Tailored for the CBD sector, ensuring top-tier production.
  • Prime Location: Evergreen's proximity to Denver offers vast business expansion opportunities.
  • Turn-Key Opportunity: Ready for immediate operation, ideal for businesses aiming for a swift start.
  • Flexible Purchase Options: Property can Be Sold Without Equipment

"We see this facility as the future of organic CBD," said Dan Skelly, Broker/Owner Orson Hill Realty. "It's cutting-edge design and strategic positioning make it a prime opportunity in the CBD sector."

For more details and acquisition inquiries:

Dan Skelly
Broker/Owner/Agent
Orson Hill Realty
Evergreen, CO

About the Facility: Situated in Evergreen, this facility has been at the forefront of organic CBD extraction since 2017, championing quality and innovation. For more information and details.

303-503-8793

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Orson Hill Realty

