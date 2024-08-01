Organic Chicken Market size is set to grow by USD 10.00 billion from 2024-2028, Wide product range along with easy availability of organic chicken boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic chicken market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period. Wide product range along with easy availability of organic chicken is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of blockchain for improving supply chain transparency. However, stringent laws and rules poses a challenge. Key market players include AgroTrak, Ayrshire Farm, Azure Standard, Bell and Evans, Daulat Farms Group, Farmer Focus, Foster Farms, Full Moon Farm, Greener Pastures Chicken, Hershberger Heritage Farm, Inglewood Organic, JBS SA, Many Hands Organic Farm, Nicks Organic Farm, Perdue Farms Inc., Plukon Food Group BV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Wrong Direction Farm, and Zorabian Chicks Pvt. Ltd..

Organic Chicken Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10005.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Key companies profiled AgroTrak, Ayrshire Farm, Azure Standard, Bell and Evans, Daulat Farms Group, Farmer Focus, Foster Farms, Full Moon Farm, Greener Pastures Chicken, Hershberger Heritage Farm, Inglewood Organic, JBS SA, Many Hands Organic Farm, Nicks Organic Farm, Perdue Farms Inc., Plukon Food Group BV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Wrong Direction Farm, and Zorabian Chicks Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The organic chicken market faces a significant challenge in ensuring supply chain transparency due to the global nature of production and distribution. With many countries exporting and processing chicken locally before selling it domestally and internationally, tracking the origin of organic chicken becomes difficult. Consumers seeking assurance about the source of their organic chicken have led to the adoption of blockchain technology. This open, distributed ledger efficiently records transactions between parties, ensuring compliance with certifying agencies regarding livestock origin, feed, and living conditions. This transparency will help restore consumer trust in the organic chicken value chain, driving market growth during the forecast period. Organic chicken producers are expected to embrace advanced technology like blockchain to address this issue and cater to health-conscious consumers' demands.

Organic chicken farming is on the rise due to consumer awareness towards chemical-free food and a healthier lifestyle. Traditional agricultural methods are being preferred over synthetic additives and pesticides. Chickens raised outdoors on organic feed provide a balanced diet and clean living environment, reducing the vulnerability to diseases and the need for antibiotics. Consumers trust organic chicken for its nutritious advantages, free from artificial additives and hormones. The production cost may be higher, but the natural and stress-free living conditions result in tastier chicken and healthier eggs. Organic chicken farming avoids the use of genetically altered feed and chemical treatments, ensuring a safer and more trustworthy product. This trend aligns with the increasing concern for animal welfare and the desire for a more natural and sustainable food system.

Market Challenges

The Organic Chicken Market faces regulatory hurdles due to stringent guidelines and regulations issued by various government authorities. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in China , the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), are responsible for ensuring food safety and quality checks of processed meat products, including chicken. These regulatory bodies set parameters for certification and supervise the production process to promote public health. In the US, meat processing and production are subject to federal inspections, with each state having its inspection programs. Meat produced within a state can only be consumed there, while meat intended for sale outside the state must meet federal criteria. European regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority and the Council of the European Union, also formulate regulations for red and processed meat production. Compliance with these regulations, such as the Council Directive 2002/99/EC, is mandatory for meat manufacturers to avoid product recalls and protect their brand image. Adhering to these regulations may impact revenue growth in the Organic Chicken Market during the forecast period.

, the Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), are responsible for ensuring food safety and quality checks of processed meat products, including chicken. These regulatory bodies set parameters for certification and supervise the production process to promote public health. In the US, meat processing and production are subject to federal inspections, with each state having its inspection programs. Meat produced within a state can only be consumed there, while meat intended for sale outside the state must meet federal criteria. European regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority and the Council of the European Union, also formulate regulations for red and processed meat production. Compliance with these regulations, such as the Council Directive 2002/99/EC, is mandatory for meat manufacturers to avoid product recalls and protect their brand image. Adhering to these regulations may impact revenue growth in the Organic Chicken Market during the forecast period. The organic chicken market faces challenges from increasing popularity of vegetable proteins, fruits, and cereals as alternative sources of nutrition. Specific additions of essential vitamins and minerals in these plant-based options make them attractive to health-conscious consumers. The use of genetically altered feed and chemical treatments in conventional chicken farming raises concerns about illnesses and vulnerability to pesticides. Inorganic fertilizer and production cost are other challenges for organic chicken farmers. However, the growing demand for healthier food and organically produced eggs and meat presents opportunities for companies like Sanderson Farms, Foster Farms, Bell, Evans, Hain Celestial, Eversfield Organic, Pilgrim's, and Perdue Farms. Financially strong players can leverage product benchmarking and development strategies to meet customer expectations and stay competitive in the market. Vegan and plant-based food, beverages, meat, and dairy products continue to gain popularity, but organic chicken remains a preferred choice for those seeking a healthful life.

Segment Overview

This organic chicken market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Fresh and frozen

1.2 Processed Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fresh and frozen- The organic chicken market comprises the fresh and frozen segments. These segments offer primal and sub-primal cuts of organic chicken in fresh, refrigerated, and frozen states. Consumers prefer frozen meat for long-term storage. Population growth is the primary driver, increasing overall animal product consumption, including organic chicken. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, global poultry consumption grew at a 0.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. Rising food and beverage spending, especially in developed economies, is expected to boost organic chicken consumption and market growth. Consumers' increasing preference for premium meat cuts, such as organic chicken, will further fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Organic chicken is a popular choice for consumers seeking chemical-free food. The production of organic chicken involves raising birds outdoors, providing them with organic feed made from vegetable proteins, fruits, cereals, and specific additions of essential vitamins and minerals. Unlike conventional chicken production, organic farming prohibits the use of synthetic additives, pesticides, inorganic fertilizer, genetically altered feed, and chemical treatments. Consumer awareness regarding the potential health risks of synthetic additives and the vulnerability of chickens to pesticides has fueled the demand for organic chicken. Traditional agricultural practices, such as free-range farming, are employed to ensure the birds' well-being and natural growth. The production cost of organic chicken may be higher due to the absence of shortcuts like the use of antibiotics or growth hormones. Some consumers, including vegans, may choose not to consume chicken at all. However, for those who do, organic chicken offers a healthier and more sustainable alternative.

Market Research Overview

Organic Chicken: A Healthier and Chemical-Free Choice for Consumers Organic Chicken is a popular choice for those seeking a healthier and more natural alternative to conventionally raised chicken. This type of poultry production adheres to traditional agricultural practices, ensuring that the chickens are raised outdoors, fed organic feed free of synthetic additives and pesticides, and provided with clean housing and a stress-free living environment. Organic chicken farming avoids the use of antibiotics, hormones, and other artificial additives. Consumers trust that organic chicken is free from food poisoning risks associated with inorganic farming practices. The nutritious advantages of organic chicken extend to healthier eggs, which are richer in essential vitamins and minerals. Organic chicken and eggs offer a natural source of protein, with vegetable proteins, fruits, cereals, and specific additions contributing to a balanced diet. By choosing organic chicken, consumers are making a conscious decision for a healthier lifestyle, avoiding the risks of genetically altered feed and chemical treatments. The demand for organic chicken continues to grow as consumers become increasingly aware of the health benefits and ethical considerations of organic farming. This trend is driving development strategies among organic chicken producers, with companies focusing on product benchmarking and financial statements to stay competitive. Organic chicken is not just a healthier choice for humans but also for the environment, as it avoids the use of inorganic fertilizers and reduces the vulnerability to pesticides. As more consumers embrace a plant-based or vegan lifestyle, the demand for organic chicken and other healthful food and beverages, including meat and dairy products, is expected to continue growing.

