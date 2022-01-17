Organic Chips Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America|Rising Demand for Healthy Food to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

The use of synthetic chemical fertilizers and pesticides in food products causes various health issues such as cancer, obesity, and birth defects. The growing number of health problems worldwide has made more consumers aware of the ingredients that they eat without any health hazards and hence, has driven the consumption of foods such as organic chips among these people. The growth in the number of young people globally is one of the key drivers for the market, as young people, who are increasingly becoming health-conscious, are demanding healthy substitutes in their routine diet and snacking at an increasing rate. This is resulting in an increase in the demand for organic chips among people worldwide during the forecast period.

Organic Chips Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the organic chips market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The organic chips market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer multiple organic chips with different tastes from various brands. The high popularity of this distribution channel can be attributed to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles for a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, in-house promotions by retailers and easy ways to compare prices attract consumers to shop from hypermarkets and supermarkets at an increasing rate.

Organic Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bare Snacks, Campbell Soup Co., FZ Organic Food, GoPure, Late July Snacks LLC, Mission Foods, Rhythm Foods, Saratoga Chips LLC, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

