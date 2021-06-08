Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Size Worth $1,397.6 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic chocolate confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 1,397.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for organic food products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid consumerism and rising disposable income levels are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, several market players have introduced strategies for branding their chocolate confectionery in novel ways, such as organic versions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Europe is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years

This growth is credited to the easy availability of artisanal chocolates and constant innovations with consistent product quality

The chips & bites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast years

Supermarkets/hypermarkets platform held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Read 185 page research report with ToC on "Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Milk, Dark), By Product (Molded Bars, Chips & Bites), By Distribution Channel (Online, Super/Hypermarkets), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-chocolate-confectionery-market

This has also resulted in the growing consumption of these items, especially dark chocolate. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. A large number of consumers prefer buying organic chocolate confectioneries from hypermarkets & supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. Physical verification of these items, as well as expert assistance, is a significant factor in the development of this distribution channel.

The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2020. Milk chocolate bars are becoming increasingly common in cooking and baking. Milk chocolate is a popular ingredient in a variety of cakes, pastries, and confections. It has a creamier texture and flavor than other chocolate varieties, thus, it is preferred over other chocolate varieties. The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate confectionery market on the basis of product, type, distribution channel and region:

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Boxed



Molded Bars



Chips & Bites



Truffles & Cups

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Milk



Dark



White

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Online



Others

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Mexico





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Switzerland





Italy





Russia





The Netherlands





Spain





Sweden





Denmark





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Israel

List of Key Players of Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Ltd.

Pana Organic

Original Beans

Doisy And Dam

Green and Black's

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Love Cocoa

Daylesford Organic Ltd.

K'UL CHOCOLATE

Seed & Bean

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Equal Exchange Coop.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.