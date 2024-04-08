Organic Chocolate Market size is set to grow by USD 345.01 mn from 2024-2028,increasing premiumization of organic chocolates boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 345.01 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.05% during the forecast period. The organic chocolate market is thriving, driven by rising demand in emerging economies for premium, differentiated offerings. Vendors like Barry Callebaut and Mondelez International are focusing on better taste, quality, and exclusivity through new truffle chocolates. Consumers' improving lifestyles and health consciousness fuel demand for organic, clean-label products in the confectionery industry. Key players include those offering organic cocoa, cocoa butter, and chocolate couverture. Organic farming practices, such as soil preservation and plant protection, are essential to this sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Chocolate Market 2024-2028

Organic Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 345.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alter Eco, American Licorice Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Compartes Chocolatier, Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., HOFER KG, Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG, Mason and Co., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Newmans Own Inc., Nibmor Inc., Pronatec AG, Rococo Chocolates London Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Theobroma Chocolat

Segment Overview

This organic chocolate market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Organic dark chocolate, Organic milk chocolate, Organic white chocolate) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

The global organic chocolate market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of organic chocolate confectioneries and beverages. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Walmart and ALDI, are key distribution channels for these products. Conventionally produced chocolate confectioneries face increasing competition from organic alternatives, as consumers prioritize clean-label, healthier options. The cocoa industry is responding by focusing on organically produced cocoa, using organic farming practices and reducing the use of artificial fertilizers and pesticides for soil preservation and plant protection. Organic chocolate is available in various forms, including cocoa powder, cocoa butter, chocolate couverture, chocolate chips, and liquid cocoa butter. It is used in a wide range of products, from cakes and pastries to biscuits and dairy beverages. Brands like Divine Chocolate are leading the way in the organic chocolate industry, offering consumers ethically sourced, sustainable, and delicious organic chocolate products.

Geography Overview

The Organic Chocolate market is experiencing significant growth in the European confectionery industry, with a high demand for organic dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate. The region's organic chocolate manufacturing industry requires large volumes of fine-flavored cocoa beans, leading to increased demand for organic farming practices. This growth is driven by consumer preferences for organic goods and the reduction of artificial fertilizers and pesticides in soil preservation and plant protection. Key players in the market include Divine Chocolate, Valeo Foods, and ChocoBee. The market also includes vegan/paleo chocolate, spreads like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and hazelnut chocolate spread, and other organic food products. The organic cocoa industry is also expanding, with clean-label products and organically produced cocoa powder gaining popularity. The cocoa industry as a whole is benefiting from this trend, with healthy eating and clean-label products driving demand for chocolates, beverages, and cocoa powder. Organic Food Fairs and the introduction of fruit spreads, jams, and marmalades in the hazelnut segment further highlight the market's innovation and growth.

The organic chocolate market is focusing on sustainability and ethical sourcing, with brands like Hu Kitchen introducing grass-fed dairy milk chocolate and Theobroma Chocolat launching sugar-free options. Organic chocolate confectioneries, including Divine Chocolate and ChocoBee, prioritize fair trade and environmentally friendly farming practices, using organically produced cocoa and avoiding artificial fertilizers and pesticides. Companies like Valeo Foods and Organic Food Fair offer a range of organic chocolate spreads and other organic food products.

The organic chocolate market faces high production costs due to organic farming regulations. Organic farming practices, such as natural pest control and soil conservation, require additional labor and resources. Farmers must invest in certifications and comply with standards, increasing expenses. Keywords: Organic chocolate, organic farming, higher production costs, natural pest control, soil conservation, certifications, regulatory bodies.

Research Analysis

The Organic Chocolate Market is a significant segment within the Confectionery Industry, showcasing a growing demand for Organic Goods. Organic Chocolate is produced using Cocoa Beans from Organic Farming practices, ensuring the absence of Artificial Fertilizers and Pesticides. This approach prioritizes Soil Preservation and Plant Protection, aligning with the principles of Healthy Eating. Organic Chocolate Spreads, including Dark, Milk, and Hazelnut varieties, are popular choices among consumers. Brands like Valeo Foods and ChocoBee are leading players in this market, offering a range of Organic Food Products. The Organic Food Fair is an excellent platform for showcasing these Organic Products, distinguishing them from Conventional Products in the Chocolate Confectionery sector. Moreover, the Organic Chocolate Market extends to other Cocoa Industry offerings, such as Cocoa Powder and Beverages. The Hazelnut Segment, in particular, has seen significant growth due to the popularity of Organic Chocolate Spreads and the health benefits associated with Hazelnuts. Overall, the Organic Chocolate Market is a thriving sector within the Chocolate Confectionery and Organic Food Products industries.

Market Research Overview

The Organic Chocolate Market is a significant segment of the global chocolate industry. This market caters to consumers seeking chocolate products free from artificial additives and synthetic ingredients. Organic chocolate is produced using cocoa beans sourced from certified organic farms. These farms adhere to strict regulations, ensuring sustainable farming practices and ethical labor conditions. The Organic Chocolate Market includes various types of organic chocolate products, such as organic dark chocolate, organic milk chocolate, and organic white chocolate. These products are in high demand due to their health benefits and ethical production methods. The market is driven by factors like increasing health consciousness, growing preference for natural and organic foods, and ethical consumerism. However, the high production costs and limited availability of organic cocoa beans pose challenges to the market's growth. Despite these challenges, the Organic Chocolate Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

