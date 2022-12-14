Organic chocolate market to grow by 2.39% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing product launches will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic chocolate market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Chocolate Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Alter Eco Americas Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Compartes Chocolatier, Difiori LLC, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., HOFER KG, Mason and Co., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Newmans Own Inc., and Nibmor Inc. among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type and Geography

From a regional perspective, Europe will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The organic chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 137.54 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 2.71% according to Technavio.

Organic chocolate market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Organic chocolate market - Vendor Insights

The global organic chocolate market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. These vendors are trying to increase their sales and overall market share by launching new variants of organic chocolates. They are also launching new marketing campaigns to create awareness and encourage more consumers to buy their products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Barry Callebaut AG - The company offers organic chocolates such as Santo Domingo dark chocolate, Sao Tome , and Arriba Milk chocolate.

- The company offers organic chocolates such as dark chocolate, , and Arriba Milk chocolate. Divine Chocolate Ltd. - The company offers organic chocolates such as Dark Chocolate with quinoa and blueberry, lemon, and Dark Chocolate 95 percent.

- The company offers organic chocolates such as Dark Chocolate with quinoa and blueberry, lemon, and Dark Chocolate 95 percent. HOFER KG - The company offers organic chocolates under the brand name Simply Nature under the subsidiary Aldi.

Organic chocolate market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Product launches

Health benefits of organic chocolates

Launch of new marketing campaigns

KEY challenges –

Product recalls

Availability of regular variants of chocolate products

Stringent regulations associated with chocolates

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The organic chocolate market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this organic chocolate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic chocolate market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the organic chocolate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic chocolate market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic chocolate market vendors

Organic Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 2.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alter Eco Americas Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Compartes Chocolatier, Difiori LLC, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., HOFER KG, Mason and Co., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Newmans Own Inc., Nibmor Inc., Rococo Chocolates London Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd., and The Hershey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

