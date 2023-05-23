Organic Collagen Australia Is an Honestly Organic Operation

News provided by

Organic Collagen Australia

23 May, 2023, 08:35 ET

The Australian Certified Organic Collagen Manufacturer Ensures That Every Ounce of Its Collagen Comes from Clean Sources

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st century is an era defined by informed consumers. Individuals are more aware now of what they put in their bodies (and how that impacts the world around them) than ever before in human history. One quick and easy differentiator people use to choose between clean and less-than-clean options is to shop for "organic" foods and beverages. The organic concept is also a driving force behind the health and wellness brand Organic Collagen Australia — and the commitment goes well beyond the label.

"Creating organic products is so important to our business model that we put it right in the company name," explains company co-founder and CEO Michael Buckley. "So many collagen products out there use unsavory methods to source their cowhides. They cut corners and use providers that are contributing to deforestation and other major sustainability concerns. Our goal from day one has been to create the best organic collagen possible without negatively impacting animals or the planet in the process."

In America, the USDA defines certified organic foods as those that are "grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible." (Emphasis added.)

This emphasis on more than just ingredients is important for the Organic Collagen Australia team. "Being certified organic doesn't just mean chemical free," declares co-founder and COO Fiona Dobbrick. "It means you've created a holistic, intrinsically linked system that considers every aspect of your product manufacturing process. Honestly organic operations guard against things like deforestation and poor agricultural conditions. They champion the environment, animal welfare, and ultimately the consumer."

For both Buckley and Dobbrick, organic isn't a label. It's a way of doing business in a clean, above-board manner that takes everything and everyone involved into account. In the words of the brand, organic collagen is "better for you, better for animals, better for the environment. Just Better."

About Organic Collagen Australia

Organic Collagen Australia was launched in 2022 after co-founders Fiona Dobbrick and Michael Buckley years had spent five years and $4 million investing in R&D, including scientific validation, technological development, and testing. OCA is a top-shelf Australian brand committed to sustainability and animal welfare and built around using waste problems to create high-quality solutions to consumers' needs. This starts with its line of pure collagen supplements with elite essential amino acid profiles and includes other dietary supplements as well as a range of skincare products. Organic Collagen Australia is proudly "better for you, better for animals, better for the environment. Just Better." Learn more at organiccollagenaustralia.com.

Contact:
Fiona Dobbrick
m. +61 414 888 447
e. [email protected]

SOURCE Organic Collagen Australia

Also from this source

Organic Collagen Australia Converts Organic Bovine By-Products into High-Value Consumer Goods

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.