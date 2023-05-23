Organic Collagen Australia Is an Honestly Organic Operation

The Australian Certified Organic Collagen Manufacturer Ensures That Every Ounce of Its Collagen Comes from Clean Sources

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st century is an era defined by informed consumers. Individuals are more aware now of what they put in their bodies (and how that impacts the world around them) than ever before in human history. One quick and easy differentiator people use to choose between clean and less-than-clean options is to shop for "organic" foods and beverages. The organic concept is also a driving force behind the health and wellness brand Organic Collagen Australia — and the commitment goes well beyond the label.

"Creating organic products is so important to our business model that we put it right in the company name," explains company co-founder and CEO Michael Buckley. "So many collagen products out there use unsavory methods to source their cowhides. They cut corners and use providers that are contributing to deforestation and other major sustainability concerns. Our goal from day one has been to create the best organic collagen possible without negatively impacting animals or the planet in the process."

In America, the USDA defines certified organic foods as those that are "grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible." (Emphasis added.)

This emphasis on more than just ingredients is important for the Organic Collagen Australia team. "Being certified organic doesn't just mean chemical free," declares co-founder and COO Fiona Dobbrick. "It means you've created a holistic, intrinsically linked system that considers every aspect of your product manufacturing process. Honestly organic operations guard against things like deforestation and poor agricultural conditions. They champion the environment, animal welfare, and ultimately the consumer."

For both Buckley and Dobbrick, organic isn't a label. It's a way of doing business in a clean, above-board manner that takes everything and everyone involved into account. In the words of the brand, organic collagen is "better for you, better for animals, better for the environment. Just Better."

About Organic Collagen Australia

Organic Collagen Australia was launched in 2022 after co-founders Fiona Dobbrick and Michael Buckley years had spent five years and $4 million investing in R&D, including scientific validation, technological development, and testing. OCA is a top-shelf Australian brand committed to sustainability and animal welfare and built around using waste problems to create high-quality solutions to consumers' needs. This starts with its line of pure collagen supplements with elite essential amino acid profiles and includes other dietary supplements as well as a range of skincare products. Organic Collagen Australia is proudly "better for you, better for animals, better for the environment. Just Better." Learn more at organiccollagenaustralia.com .

Contact:

Fiona Dobbrick

m. +61 414 888 447

e. [email protected]

SOURCE Organic Collagen Australia