Organic Consumers Association Takes Legal Action Against Eggland's Best Eggs

Organic Consumers Association, with Richman Law & Policy, sue Eggland's Best Over Misleading Recyclability claims and other false marketing claims

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Consumers Association and Richman Law & Policy filed a complaint against Eggland's Best on Thursday, March 14 in the District of Columbia Superior Court. The complaint alleges that Eggland's Best, in violation of the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act, deceptively markets its eggs with claims concerning packaging recyclability, animal welfare, and nutritional superiority.

Eggland's Best, the complaint alleges, misleads consumers by marketing its eggs as:

Delivered "in the most environment-friendly way" in polystyrene cartons that are "recyclable" and accepted by "more and more communities . . . in their recycling programs."

Coming from caged hens that are "always handled … humanely" and have space "adequate for normal function and behavior."

Providing "Superior Nutrition" including that the eggs contain fewer calories, and less cholesterol and total fat, than "ordinary eggs."

Contrary to Eggland's Best's claims that its eggs are superior to "ordinary eggs" in environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and nutrition, Organic Consumers Association alleges that Eggland's Best eggs are:

Packaged in polystyrene that is not "environmentally friendly" or generally recyclable;

Produced by hens raised under inhumane conditions that do not allow them to exhibit normal function or behavior; and

Not nutritionally superior to other eggs.

Organic Consumers Association and Richman Law & Policy are fighting to end this type of deceptive marketing directed at D.C. consumers.

Eggland's Best eggs are produced and sold throughout the country including in Washington, D.C.

To view the complaint, follow this link .

ORGANIC CONSUMERS ASSOCIATION

Organic Consumers Association is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, and Finland, MN. OCA addresses crucial issues around food safety, industrial agriculture, genetic engineering, children's health, corporate accountability, Fair Trade and environmental sustainability. OCA reaches more than two million people each week via email and social media.

ABOUT RICHMAN LAW & POLICY

Richman Law & Policy is the leading law firm representing consumers and nonprofit organizations in legal advocacy challenging deceptive marketing claims regarding the "greenwashing" and "humanewashing" of animal products. Using consumer protection statutes and other legal tools, Richman Law & Policy has successfully brought numerous actions against companies and operations that deceive consumers about their alleged sustainability and animal care practices.

Press Contacts

Organic Consumers Association:

Alexis Baden-Mayer

[email protected]

202-744-0853

Richman Law & Policy:

Phoebe Gittelson

[email protected]

