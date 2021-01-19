Organic Corn & Soybeans Are Now Able to Be Hedged for the First Time

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in 2021, for the first time, commercial entities that wanted to hedge or trade organic corn or organic soybeans will have that opportunity using The Jacobsen data via Stableprice.com. Farmers, Merchandisers, Traders, Crushers, and Consumer who transact conventional grains have benefited from their ability to hedge their risks using the derivatives markets. This first-of-its-kind product will finally enable organic grain traders to trade derivatives using the most trusted publishing company in the business. The products are available now, allowing you to trade immediately using our trusted data. The types of options that are available are both call options and put options. If you trade options with Stableprice.com, you will face a counterpart backed by triple-rated insurance companies, including AON. This product provides the peace of mind the industry has been waiting for. Additionally, companies with exposure to fats, oils, hides, and hemp can hedge their exposure using similar concepts. The Jacobsen is one of the few companies meeting IOSCO compliance, considered the most trusted commodity price discovery source. If you are looking for more information about how you can hedge your organic corn or organic soybean exposure, please contact David Becker at [email protected].

Organic Soybeans

About the Jacobsen

Since 1865, The Jacobsen has been an IOSCO compliant agricultural and energy commodity price reporting agency. The company is based out of Boulder, Colorado, and has a variety of price reporting products, historic reports and price forecasting offerings utilizing AI-driven algorithms. For more information, please contact George Morris at [email protected]

Related Files

jacobsen-logo-blue.pdf

Related Images

the-jacobsen-organic-hedging.png

The Jacobsen, Organic Hedging

Organic Soybeans

Related Links

Jacobsen Organic Commodity Hedging

SOURCE The Jacobsen