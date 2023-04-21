Organic Dyes Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Painting and Coating from Textile Industries Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Dyes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Acid, Basic, Reactive, Direct, Disperse, Sulphur, and Others), By Source (Animal, Plant, and Minerals), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Organic Dyes Market is anticipated to increase at a significant rate through 2028.

Organic dyes are natural dyes used to color material that forms a chemical bond with the surface it is applied. Roots, bark, leaves, berries, fungi, wood, animals, minerals, and lichens are among the natural sources used to make many organic dyes.

Presently, advanced technologies are used to extract and process goods while maintaining the natural color's veracity. Logwood, walnut crystals, fustic, brazilwood, and hematine are the standard colors that are majorly demanded in the global market.



Organic dyes are biodegradable, eco-friendly, less contaminated, and less allergenic when compared to the alternative. Such properties make organic dyes much safer for the environment and usage around humans, especially for children. It helps preserve the ecosystem and reduces human dependence on unsafe products.

To lower the impact of toxic overspill and wastes from the textile production and dyeing process that are released in vulnerable oceans, industries and consumers are ensuring the utilization of non-toxic alternatives, such as organic dyes.



Rising Demand for Painting and Coating from Textile Industries



The use of organic dyes in the coloring of textile fabrics has been trusted by growing environmental consciousness among consumers towards natural products, the renewable nature of materials, less adverse impact on the environment, and sustainability of natural products. According to the reports, 20 percent of available freshwater is polluted by the residue of textile treatment and dyeing, such as formaldehyde, chlorine, and heavy metals.

The demand for organic dyes is growing due to advantages like renewable material, eco-friendly, and helps lessen the adverse impact on the environment. Apart from these, lower health hazards and easy extraction and purification processes lead to increased use of organic materials by industries. It can help enterprises to lower the production cost of their final goods, provide skin-friendly products, and achieve sustainable development goals.



Rising Demand from End Users in Different Industries



Dyes have had an impressive impact on human civilization and trade from ancient to modern civilization. Hence, it has a vibrant trade history and has various applications in diverse fields such as food, medicine, handicraft items, and others. Due to the adverse effect of synthetic dyes on humans and environments, different end-user like textiles, food and beverages, paper, cosmetics, leather, and other industries are switching towards the best sustainable alternative.

In the construction industry, it provides aesthetic appeal and durability to floor tiles, walls, masonry, and roof tiles. In the cosmetics industry, it gives color pigment to products like hair dyes, lipsticks, tints, and others.

Worldwide, the total number of trade shipments for dyes in 2022 is 353,432. Hence, the demand for biodegradable products with lower volatile organic compounds (VOC) is rising, leading to increasing demand for organic dyes in the forecasted period as it has all the desired properties.



Efforts to Develop New Products



The introduction of high-quality organic dyes and the rise in research and development activities performed by the prominent players and governments to develop an enhanced product as alternatives in the market are increasing. Many researchers are putting efforts into developing natural dyes that protect them from the harmful effects of synthetic dyes. Favorable government policies and growing awareness of lower pollution levels are expected to thrust the demand for organic dyes in the future.



Recent Development



In July 2022, Warna by Mahogany was a natural dye innovation from Sri Lanka by Hayleys Fabric's PLC. It is extracted from waste material generated by the local furniture industry and passes all the internationally accepted standards. Hence, "Warna by Mahogany" is a toxic chemicals-free dye, making it a safer alternative for the environment and humans.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Organic Dyes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Organic Dyes Market, By Product:

Acid

Basic

Reactive

Direct

Disperse

Sulphur

Others

Organic Dyes Market, By Source:

Animal

Plant

Minerals

Organic Dyes Market, By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Plastics

Printing Inks

Others

Organic Dyes Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Organic Dyes Market Outlook



5. North America Organic Dyes Market Outlook



6. Europe Organic Dyes Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Organic Dyes Market Outlook



8. South America Organic Dyes Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Organic Dyes Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Global Organic Dyes Market: SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Albemarle Corporation

Altana AG

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

DIC Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Lanxess AG

