Organic Dyes Market to Garner $5.1 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Organic Dyes Market by Product Type (Acid, Basic, Reactive, Disperse, Direct, Sulphur, and, others) and Application (Plastic, Paints and Coatings, Printing Inks, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global organic dyes industry generated $3.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $5.1 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for eco-friendly products as well as textile printing inks and surge in application of organic dyes in paints and coatings drive the growth of the global organic dyes market. However, high cost of organic dyes and limitation of raw materials for production hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in investment from the industry players presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10975

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities during the prolonged lockdown in major countries.

However, the growing demand from the paints and coatings industries, and robust investment in new start-ups, will slowly assist the market to recoup soon.

The reactive segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the reactive segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic dyes market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in application of reactive dye in textile, paints, and coatings industries. However, the basic segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to easy availability in both liquid and powder forms.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Organic Dyes Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10975?reqfor=covid

The stackable segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the printing inks segment accounted for the largest share, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic dyes market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products for printing applications. However, the textile segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for textile printing.

Europe, followed by North America, to manifest the fastest growth rate by 2027

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, projected to maintain its highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to presence of major market players in the province and increase in demand from textile and apparel industries. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic dyes market. This is due to large production of organic dyes in the countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, strong demand from paints and coatings industries for construction further fuels the market growth.

Leading Market Players

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

Cabot Corp.

Dupont De Nemours & Co.

Lanxess AG.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dyes-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Textile Dyes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Organic Acids Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Digital Ink Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research