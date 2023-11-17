Organic Dyes Market to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2023 to 2028; Abbey Color, AGROFERT AS, Alliance Organics LLP, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic dyes market is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising awareness about the use of organic and natural dyes is notably driving the organic dyes market. However, factors such as high costs associated with organic dyes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by source (plants, animals, and others), end-user (paints and coatings, textiles, printing inks, plastics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the organic dyes market including Abbey Color, AGROFERT AS, Alliance Organics LLP, and AMA HERBAL LABORATORIES PVT. LTD., Archroma Management GmbH, BASF SE, Chemworld International Ltd. Inc., ChromaScape LLC, Kiri Industries Ltd., Lanxess AG, NCC Agro Industries, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Rudolf GmbH, Sam Vegetable Colours PTC, and Wild Colours natural dyes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Dyes Market 2024-2028

Organic Dyes Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Abbey Color - The company offers five types of organic dyes or natural dyes such as logwood, walnut crystals, fustic, brazilwood, and hematine.

Organic Dyes Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Source

The plants segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Organic dyes based on plant components such as leaf, root, stem, and flower are a category of organic dyes derived from different parts of plants. For centuries, this natural colorant has been used as an alternative to synthetic dyes that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. The growing demand for environmentally responsible and safe dyeing practices is reflected in the use of plant-based dyes.

End-user (paints and coatings, textiles, printing inks, plastics, and others)

Geography

Europe is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region, which contributes a considerable amount to the demand for these eco-friendly colorants, is an important market for organic dyes worldwide. It is home to some of the most important textile and clothing manufacturing companies in the world, with countries like China , India , and Bangladesh at the forefront.

North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Organic Dyes Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic dyes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic dyes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic dyes market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of organic dye market companies

Organic Dyes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio