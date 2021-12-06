Organic Edible Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 bn | Aryan International and Bunge Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Organic Edible Oil Market: Driver

The increasing demand for trans fat-free oils is one of the key factors driving the growth of the organic edible oil market. The rising prevalence of health issues, such as digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity, has increased the demand for organic edible oils with lower fat content compared with standard edible oils. Moreover, consumers are becoming aware of various issues related to diabetes and obesity, such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, cholesterol issues, anxiety, and depression. Hence, they are shifting from traditional products to clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products.

Organic Edible Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The organic edible oil market has been segmented by product (organic soybean oil, organic olive oil, organic canola oil, and OOEO) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By product, the organic soybean oil segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Organic soybean is preferred over inorganic soybean oil, as the latter is a harmful ingredient in processed foods with low amounts of saturated fats. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, the demand for organic food products is rising. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of organic soybean oil.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. The increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing number of organized retailing outlets offering organic edible oil will drive the growth of the organic edible oil market.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Organic Edible Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, The Netherlands, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aryan International, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

