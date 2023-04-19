Organic edible oil market size to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Adams Group, Aryan International, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic edible oil market size is set to grow by USD 3,126.37 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10.33%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that help global businesses obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Edible Oil Market

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Organic Soybean Oil



Organic Olive Oil



Organic Canola Oil



Organic Coconut Oil and Others

The organic edible oil market growth in the organic soybean oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Organic soybean is preferred over inorganic soybean oil, as the latter is a harmful ingredient in processed foods with low amounts of saturated fats. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, the demand for organic food products is rising. This, in turn, is expected to propel the consumption of organic soybean oil.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The organic edible oil market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Different types of offline channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. Organized retail, including hypermarkets and supermarkets as two of the major offline sales channels for organic edible oils, facilitates the purchasing process for consumers. In addition, easy availability of products on online platforms and easy access to mixed product outlets are estimated to drive the growth of the offline segment of the global organic edible oil market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. The demand for organic edible oils is increasing in the APAC region due to rising disposable income, increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oils, and expanding local retail. To meet increasing demand, major market players are mainly focusing on product offerings and increasing production capacity. Moreover, increasing demand for high quality organic oils such as olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil is one of the biggest trends in the APAC market. Such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global organic edible oil market is fragmented. Vendors focus on increasing their market share and improving sales by launching new variants of organic edible oil. They invest in innovative packaging and marketing campaigns to increase awareness of the health benefits of organic edible oil. Also, the market has high exit barriers, high fixed costs, and moderate product differentiation, which is anticipated to intensify competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adams Group - The company offers a wide range of products such as organic edible oil such as coconut oil, soyabean oil, and palm oil.

The company offers a wide range of products such as organic edible oil such as coconut oil, soyabean oil, and palm oil. Aryan International: The company offers organic edible oil such as olive oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, organic groundnut oil, and organic mustard oil.

The company offers organic edible oil such as olive oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, organic groundnut oil, and organic mustard oil. B and G Foods Inc.: The company offers organic edible oils under the brand Crisco.

The company offers organic edible oils under the brand Crisco. Bunge Ltd.: The company offers organic edible oil such as soy oil, canola oil, and palm oil.

The report also covers the following areas:

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the benefits of organic edible oils. Organic edible oils consist only of natural ingredients and contain no artificial substances. They are made by pressing cores at specific temperatures. This preserves their nutritional value. It is also used to improve both mental and physical health. For instance, the presence of lauric acid in the oil helps to strengthen the immune system. Likewise, it can help alleviate the physical and mental side effects of anxiety and depression. It is expected to significantly drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the benefits of organic edible oils. Organic edible oils consist only of natural ingredients and contain no artificial substances. They are made by pressing cores at specific temperatures. This preserves their nutritional value. It is also used to improve both mental and physical health. For instance, the presence of lauric acid in the oil helps to strengthen the immune system. Likewise, it can help alleviate the physical and mental side effects of anxiety and depression. It is expected to significantly drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Trends - The increasing prominence of private label brands is an emerging trend in the market. Factors such as the prices for private-label goods are lower than those for branded goods. As a result, consumers who are price sensitive are more likely to buy these products. Supermarket chains have begun giving their private-label products more shelf space and are taking part in several marketing and promotional initiatives. As the demand for private-label brands is expected to increase, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increasing prominence of private label brands is an emerging trend in the market. Factors such as the prices for private-label goods are lower than those for branded goods. As a result, consumers who are price sensitive are more likely to buy these products. Supermarket chains have begun giving their private-label products more shelf space and are taking part in several marketing and promotional initiatives. As the demand for private-label brands is expected to increase, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Challenge- Certification challenges faced by the producers of organic edible oil are major issues impeding market growth. The products are produced, grown, and inspected to ensure they adhere to the organic standards established by authorities like the IOAS. Additionally, the certification process might be delayed by the insufficient availability of supporting infrastructure facilities needed for the verification process. Hence, such challenges associated with certification will be a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, upcoming trends, and various challenges have an impact on market dynamics, that can further impact businesses. Find more insights in the sample report!

Organic edible oil market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic edible oil market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the organic edible oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic edible oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic edible oil market vendors.

To avail instant access to 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The edible oil market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 24.40 billion . The market is segmented end-user (retail, foodservice, and food processor) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented end-user (retail, foodservice, and food processor) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). The packaged edible flower market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 107.72 million . The market is segmented by product (edible rose, edible hibiscus, edible dandelion, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Organic Edible Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,126.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Group, Agronic Food Pvt. Ltd., Aryan International, B and G Foods Inc., Black and Green, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, Clearspring Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., EFKO, ENZO Olive Oil Co., Nimbark Organic, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., ShanCha Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd., and Viva Naturals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staple Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global organic edible oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global organic edible oil market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)

5.2 Global organic edible oil market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 26: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 27: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 28: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)

6 Historic Market Size

6.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

7 Historic Market Size

7.1 Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 29: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global organic edible oil market 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)

7.2 Global organic edible oil market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 31: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 32: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Historic Market Size (volume) - Data Table on Global organic edible oil market Segment 2022 - 2027 (thousand t)

8 Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 35: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

8.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 36: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

8.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 37: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 38: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 39: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 40: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

8.7 Market condition

Exhibit 41: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Organic soybean oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Organic soybean oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Organic soybean oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Organic soybean oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Organic soybean oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Organic olive oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Organic olive oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Organic olive oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Organic olive oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Organic olive oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Organic canola oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Organic canola oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Organic canola oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Organic canola oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Organic canola oil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Organic coconut oil and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Organic coconut oil and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Organic coconut oil and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Organic coconut oil and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Organic coconut oil and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

10.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

10.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

12.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

12.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

13.4 Market trends

14 Vendor Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

14.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

14.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

15 Vendor Analysis

15.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

15.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

15.3 Adams Group

Exhibit 131: Adams Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Adams Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Adams Group - Key offerings

15.4 Aryan International

Exhibit 134: Aryan International - Overview



Exhibit 135: Aryan International - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Aryan International - Key offerings

15.5 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 137: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

15.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

15.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 145: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

15.8 Catania Spagna

Exhibit 149: Catania Spagna - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 150: Catania Spagna - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 151: Catania Spagna - Key offerings

15.9 Clearspring Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Clearspring Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Clearspring Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Clearspring Ltd. - Key offerings

15.10 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 155: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

15.11 EFKO

Exhibit 158: EFKO - Overview



Exhibit 159: EFKO - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: EFKO - Key offerings

15.12 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

15.13 Nutiva Inc.

Exhibit 164: Nutiva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nutiva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Nutiva Inc. - Key offerings

15.14 ShanCha Inc.

Exhibit 167: ShanCha Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: ShanCha Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: ShanCha Inc. - Key offerings

15.15 The Grupo Daabon

Exhibit 170: The Grupo Daabon - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Grupo Daabon - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: The Grupo Daabon - Key offerings

15.16 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 173: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 176: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

15.17 TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd.

Exhibit 178: TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: TIANA Fairtrade Organics Ltd. - Key offerings

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

16.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio