Organic Edible Oil Market to Grow by USD 4.05 Billion (2024-2028) as Demand for Trans-Fat-Free Oils Increases, with AI Driving Market Transformation- Technavio

Market Driver

In the current business landscape, e-commerce has become a significant retail channel, accounting for nearly 19% of the global retail trade in 2022. This trend is driven by the increasing number of Internet users and the growing preference for online shopping. E-commerce supports both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. The average online transaction value and the number of transactions are on the rise, particularly in regions with high Internet penetration rates, such as the UK, where approximately 98% of the population was online in January 2022. Consumers appreciate the convenience of shopping online, using credit or debit cards for payment, and avoiding long queues. Online retailers have responded by enhancing security features and offering user-friendly websites, increasing product visibility. These factors are motivating manufacturers to target the internet-savvy customer segment and explore the online retail format. By operating online, businesses can reduce overheads and operating costs, contributing to the growth of the global organic edible oil market.

The Organic Edible Oil market is witnessing a significant due to increasing consumer awareness about skin and hair wellness. Free radicals damage can be combated with the use of organic oils rich in antioxidants like Virgin Coconut Oil, Groundnut Oil, Sesame Oil, and Mustard Oil. These oils offer UV protection and contribute to a healthy immune system. They are also essential for baby massages and are readily available at health food stores and online retailers. Tata Simply Better's range of organic oils is popular for its cholesterol-free and heart-healthy properties. The culinary experience of using these oils adds to overall well-being. Oils like Sesame and Mustard are known for their monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, Omega-6, Vitamin E, and Beta-carotene. They help maintain the natural protective barrier of the skin, provide hydration, and have anti-inflammatory properties, making them ideal for acne-prone skin. High temperatures can damage these oils, so it's important to store them properly. Trans fats should be avoided as they have adverse health effects. Organic oils offer health benefits beyond culinary use, making them a must-have for those seeking to enhance their wellness journey.

Market Challenges

Organic edible oils, certified and free from chemicals and additives, command higher prices than their inorganic counterparts. Production costs for organic oils, including farming, processing, inventory storage, and differentiated packaging, contribute to the price difference. Price-conscious consumers often opt for inorganic alternatives, such as inorganic peanut oil, which offers a similar taste and flavor for cooking. Inorganic olive oil, rich in monounsaturated fats, is another substitute, while inorganic grapeseed oil, high in omega-6 fatty acids, offers potential health benefits. The popularity and affordability of these inorganic oils may hinder the growth of the organic edible oil market during the forecast period. Inorganic peanut oil, olive oil, and grapeseed oil are all viable alternatives for consumers seeking to balance cost and health considerations.

The Organic Edible Oil market is thriving due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of these oils. With vitamin E, polyunsaturated fats, monounsaturated fats, omega-6 fats, and antioxidants, organic oils promote heart health, reduce cholesterol levels, and offer skin benefits. They are cholesterol-free and rich in essential nutrients like lecithin and phospho-lipids. However, challenges persist. High temperatures during processing can impact nutritional value. Some oils, like those for skin benefits or acne treatment, require careful handling to maintain their hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. Health issues such as obesity, heart problems, and cholesterol imbalances drive demand for organic oils with anti-cancer properties, asthma relief, and eczema treatment. Cold-pressed oils, extracted without harmful chemicals or additives, offer the best nutritional benefits. Organic extraction processes ensure the preservation of essential nutrients, including beta-carotene, vitamins, and fatty acids. These oils contribute to immune system enhancement, energy levels, oral health, arthritis relief, and wound healing. A healthy lifestyle choice, organic edible oils provide unsaturated fats, essential nutrients, and nutritional value, making them an integral part of a balanced diet.

Segment Overview

This organic edible oil market report extensively covers market segmentation by

1.1 Organic soybean oil- The Organic Edible Oil market is growing steadily due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier food options. Key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, and Cargill Incorporated. They focus on producing high-quality organic oils through sustainable farming practices and rigorous quality control measures. Consumers value the health benefits and ethical production methods associated with organic edible oils. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by these factors.

Research Analysis

The Organic Edible Oil Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with these oils. Organic edible oils are rich sources of essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin E, which acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from damage. They contain healthy unsaturated fats, including polyunsaturated fats, monounsaturated fats, and Omega-6 fats, which are essential for heart health and can help lower bad cholesterol levels. These oils are cholesterol-free and offer numerous skin benefits, including hydration and anti-aging properties. They also contain antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can boost the immune system. Organic edible oils are also rich in fatty acids, which provide energy and have anti-cancer properties. They can help alleviate health issues such as asthma, eczema, and arthritis, and improve digestion. Additionally, they can enhance hair quality, oral health, and contribute to overall healthy lifestyle choices. However, it is important to note that high temperatures during processing can affect the nutritional value of these oils.

Market Research Overview

The Organic Edible Oil Market is renowned for its wide range of health benefits. These oils are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin E, Polyunsaturated fats, Monounsaturated fats, Omega-6 fats, and various fatty acids. They are known to promote heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and preventing heart problems. The unsaturated fats in these oils help hydrate the skin, providing anti-inflammatory benefits and enhancing the immune system. Organic edible oils are cholesterol-free and rich in antioxidants like Beta-carotene and lecithin, which help protect against free radicals and reduce the risk of health issues such as obesity and cancer. They also contain phospho-lipids, which aid in digestion and contribute to overall well-being. The natural protective barrier of organic oils makes them ideal for skin and hair care, providing hydration and UV protection. They are also beneficial for oral health, asthma relief, and eczema treatment. The extraction process for these oils, often cold-pressed, ensures that they retain their nutritional value and do not contain harmful chemicals or additives. Popular organic edible oils include Groundnut oil, Virgin Coconut oil, Sesame oil, and Mustard oil. These oils are widely available at health food stores and online retailers, making it easy for consumers to incorporate them into their healthy lifestyle. They add to the culinary experience and contribute to overall well-being. However, it's important to avoid trans fats and high temperatures during cooking to preserve the nutritional benefits.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Organic Soybean Oil



Organic Olive Oil



Organic Canola Oil



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

