Organic Essential Oils Market to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

15 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic essential oils market size is expected to grow by USD 2.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Health benefits associated with organic essential oils are notably driving the organic essential oils market. However, factors such as the Increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (Food and beverage, Personal care and cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals ), type (Orange oil, Mint oil, Lemon oil, Eucalyptus oil, and Others ), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the organic essential oils market, including Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals, FLAVEX Natural Extracts GmbH, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, NHR Organic Oils, Norex Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Organic Infusions, Plant Therapy Inc., Robertet SA, Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Organic Essential Oils Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers organic essential oils such as frankincense oil, black pepper oil, cardamom oil, clove bud oil, fennel seed oil, ginger oil, and juniper berry oil. 

Organic Essential Oils Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is experiencing a growing utilization of essential oils, particularly organic ones, to enhance the flavor and incorporate medicinal benefits into their products.
  • Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, there is a substantial demand for organic essential oils owing to their numerous health advantages and versatile applications in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages. Key markets for organic essential oils in Europe include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

Organic Essential Oils Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.31

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals, FLAVEX Natural Extracts GmbH, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, NHR Organic Oils, Norex Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Organic Infusions, Plant Therapy Inc., Robertet SA, Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

