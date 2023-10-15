Organic Essential Oils Market to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic essential oils market size is expected to grow by USD 2.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Health benefits associated with organic essential oils are notably driving the organic essential oils market. However, factors such as the Increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (Food and beverage, Personal care and cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals ), type (Orange oil, Mint oil, Lemon oil, Eucalyptus oil, and Others ), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the organic essential oils market, including Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals, FLAVEX Natural Extracts GmbH, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, NHR Organic Oils, Norex Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Organic Infusions, Plant Therapy Inc., Robertet SA, Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Essential Oils Market 2023-2027

Organic Essential Oils Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers organic essential oils such as frankincense oil, black pepper oil, cardamom oil, clove bud oil, fennel seed oil, ginger oil, and juniper berry oil.

Organic Essential Oils Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is experiencing a growing utilization of essential oils, particularly organic ones, to enhance the flavor and incorporate medicinal benefits into their products.

will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is experiencing a growing utilization of essential oils, particularly organic ones, to enhance the flavor and incorporate medicinal benefits into their products. Europe is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, there is a substantial demand for organic essential oils owing to their numerous health advantages and versatile applications in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages. Key markets for organic essential oils in Europe include Germany , the United Kingdom , France , and Spain .

Organic Essential Oils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avi Naturals, BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Eden Botanicals, FLAVEX Natural Extracts GmbH, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moksha Lifestyle, NHR Organic Oils, Norex Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Organic Infusions, Plant Therapy Inc., Robertet SA, Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

